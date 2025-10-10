Liberia: MCC, UMU Partner to Monitor Air Quality in Monrovia

In a landmark move to address air pollution and improve environmental health, the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and the United Methodist University (UMU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly implement the Clean Air Liberia Initiative, a scientific collaboration focused on monitoring and improving air quality in the nation's capital.

The partnership seeks to establish a network of air quality sensors across Greater Monrovia to measure fine particulate matter (PM2.5), one of the most harmful air pollutants. The data collected will help guide public health policies, municipal planning, and community awareness efforts.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Shack Sheriff, Country Lead for Clean Air Liberia and Dean of the College of Natural and Applied Sciences at UMU, described the partnership as a critical step in bridging Liberia's data gap on air pollution.

"The Clean Air Liberia Project is a partnership between UMU, Carnegie Mellon University Africa in Rwanda, the Kigali Collaborative Research Center, and the University of Ghana," Sheriff explained. "Our goal is to provide open, evidence-based data that can inform health and environmental policies across Liberia."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, the initiative will monitor pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter, using modern sensors and reference-grade monitoring equipment.

"For too long, we have lacked reliable data on the air we breathe," he said. "Many people suffer from respiratory illnesses that are often misdiagnosed because air pollution is not part of the health conversation. This project will help change that."

Sheriff revealed that the initial phase of the project will run for 18 months, with plans to expand the network nationwide by 2026. He called on development partners, including the European Union and the World Bank, to support the initiative through additional funding.

In his remarks, Dr. Emmanuel F. Bailey, President of UMU, said the partnership demonstrates the university's commitment to advancing environmental research and contributing to national development.

"This MoU allows us to understand the quality of the air we breathe in our communities," Dr. Bailey said. "We already have six air monitoring devices in Liberia, and our team will soon install more units around Monrovia. These devices will collect data daily and weekly, which will then be analyzed by our researchers."

He expressed optimism that the findings will help shape stronger environmental policies and community responses. "If the research shows that our air quality is poor, we will use that evidence to engage the government and advocate for action," he said.

Dr. Bailey also revealed plans to extend the project to other counties including Sinoe, Gbarpolu, Maryland, and Grand Gedeh, once the Monrovia phase is fully established.

"What affects Monrovia affects Liberia," he added. "Today marks the beginning of a journey toward cleaner air and a healthier nation."

Representing the Monrovia City Corporation, City Manager Jones N. Williams reaffirmed the city's full support for the Clean Air Liberia initiative.

"We at MCC are excited to partner with UMU on this important project," Williams said. "Air quality affects every resident of Monrovia. As a city government, we are committed to supporting this work through our environmental and sanitation programs."

He also encouraged the university to establish a Sanitation Club within its Environmental Studies Department to help students engage with MCC in community-based projects.

"The Mayor fully supports this initiative," Williams stated. "Our shared goal is to make Monrovia a cleaner, healthier, and safer city for all."

Also speaking, Dr. Dio of UMU described the event as a "milestone moment" for both institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This partnership is historic," he said. "It's the first time a university and a city government in Liberia is joining forces to track the quality of air we breathe. This will help guide policies and protect future generations."

The Clean Air Liberia Initiative is supported by the Energy Institute of the University of Chicago and aims to build a foundation for air quality research across West Africa.

With nearly 60 percent of Liberia's population living along the coast, experts warn that air and ocean pollution are becoming increasingly critical issues. The MCC-UMU partnership, stakeholders believe, represents a timely step toward data-driven urban planning, public health protection, and environmental sustainability.

As the MoU takes effect, both institutions reaffirmed their shared commitment:

to make Monrovia a model city for clean air, responsible research, and environmental stewardship in Liberia and beyond.