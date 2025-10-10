Liberia: Collective Action Launched to End Drug Abuse in Maryland

In a bold move to tackle the rising menace of narcotics, the Liberian Fellowship of Full Gospel Ministers and Churches, in collaboration with local stakeholders, youth organizations, and community leaders, launched a county-wide anti-drug campaign on Thursday, October 9, 2025, in Pleebo City.

The initiative seeks to curb the circulation, use, and abuse of harmful substances that have increasingly threatened the wellbeing of the county's youth and communities.

The campaign featured a street parade along Pleebo's principal roads, drawing students, marketers, chiefs, elders, and residents, all carrying banners with slogans such as "Say No to Drugs," "Don't Hide the Importers," "Report Them," and "Save Our Future." The parade began at 8:00 a.m. and concluded at 10:00 a.m. with an indoor program and press conference at Pleebo City Hall, where organizers laid out their roadmap for eradicating drugs from the county.

Henry Nyema Thompson, chairman of the organizing committee for the "Collective Call to Action Against the Growing Menace of Narcotics and Harmful Substances in Pleebo Sodoken District", explained that the initiative reflects the religious community's moral, spiritual, and social responsibility.

"Many are being robbed of their potential and trapped in addiction, crime, and hopelessness, making society unsafe. We can no longer remain silent while this destructive trend continues and our community remains under serious security threat," Thompson said.

He expressed grave concern over the increasing circulation and abuse of drugs, noting that the trend undermines the development of children, youth, and adults who should become productive citizens.

The campaign aligns with the National Government's "Say No to Drugs" initiative and calls on local government authorities to prioritize anti-drug measures, enforce laws against the importation and sale of illicit substances, and ensure the protection of Maryland County's youth. The campaign also urged the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and local security agencies to intensify monitoring, arrests, and prosecutions, regardless of social or political status.

"The battle against drugs is a collective moral duty. The church, Muslim community, families, schools, and the community at large must unite to say, 'No to Drugs, Yes to Life and Hope,"' Thompson emphasized.

Melvin Weah, president of the Maryland Youth Association, highlighted the public health implications of drug abuse and pledged the association's support to the LDEA and other security agencies in establishing a joint task force to target offenders.

"We must stand up to save our future as the proliferation of drugs endangers the youth of Maryland County," Weah said. He warned drug dealers to cease harmful activities and encouraged the community to report illicit drug possession to authorities.

The event also saw participation from students, women, joint security forces, chiefs, and county authorities, reflecting a broad-based commitment to tackling the narcotics problem.

Organizers called on every citizen, school, church, mosque, and institution in the county to actively participate in awareness campaigns, rehabilitation efforts, and community vigilance programs, stressing that collective action is key to safeguarding the future generation.

"Our silence only empowers the enemies of progress, while decisive action safeguards our youth," Thompson concluded.