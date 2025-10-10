Liberia: LDEA Launches Peer Educator Clubs in Schools to Curb Drug Abuse

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has launched a series of Peer Educator Clubs in schools across Monrovia as part of its campaign to prevent drug abuse and illicit trafficking among students.

The initiative, implemented through the agency's Prevention and Community Outreach Services Section, seeks to strengthen school resilience against substance abuse through grassroots awareness and mobilization.

According to a release from the LDEA, the campaign, themed "Strengthening School Resilience Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking through Grassroots Awareness and Mobilization," has already covered several institutions, including AME Zion High School and the College of West Africa on October 3, 2025; Future Leaders High School in the PHP Community on October 6; and Worldwide Mission Junior and Senior High School on Newport Street on October 7.

Chief of Prevention and Outreach Services, Grace Mulbah, in the release said the campaign aims to empower students with the knowledge and leadership skills needed to resist drug use and peer pressure.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During each school visit, the release noted that students were educated on the dangers of drug abuse, the deceptive tactics used by traffickers to recruit young people, and the importance of making responsible life choices.

Following the sessions, the LDEA established Peer Educator and "Say No to Drugs" Awareness Clubs in each school to promote ongoing anti-drug education and advocacy.

"These clubs will serve as safe spaces where students can access information, peer support, and leadership opportunities to stand firm against substance abuse," the release noted.

The agency says the initiative demonstrates its commitment to building school-based structures that sustain prevention messages and empower youth as key agents in the fight against drug abuse across Liberia.