Liberia: Senate Health Committee Chair Vows Swift Passage of Public Health Bill

She made the pledge on October 9, 2025, while delivering remarks during the second day of the three-day SRHR 2025 Conference, held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, Monrovia.

The conference was organized by the Amplifying Rights Network under the theme "Breaking the Barriers: Advancing SRHR for All." It focused on promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) across Liberia, with particular emphasis on addressing stigma, enhancing youth participation, and strengthening health systems.

Liberia's Public Health Bill has been under discussion for several years as part of efforts to reform the country's outdated 1976 Public Health Law. The bill, first drafted by the Ministry of Health in 2019, with support from development partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seeks to modernize Liberia's health governance framework in line with international health regulations and post-Ebola recovery priorities.

The drafting process began as part of Liberia's post-Ebola recovery plan (2015-2021), after the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak exposed serious weaknesses in the country's health laws and emergency response systems.

It aims to strengthen disease prevention, control, and surveillance systems, define roles and responsibilities within the health sector, and ensure effective coordination during health emergencies. The bill also includes provisions addressing environmental health, reproductive health, sanitation, and the rights and duties of citizens and health workers.

The Ministry of Health, through its Legal and Policy Division, started consultations around 2018, and by 2019, a draft Public Health Bill was completed and submitted to the Cabinet for review.

In 2020, the bill was formally submitted to the House of Representatives for legislative action but faced several delays, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 2025, the bill remains under consideration in the Liberian Senate, awaiting passage, despite repeated pressure from Health advocates and civil society organizations.

It is against this backdrop that Senator Debah M. Varpilah, Chairperson of the Senate's Committee on Health, has pledged to push for the passage of the long awaited Public Health Bill "in the shortest possible time." further notimg that This will also include the Domestic Violence Act of 2019 and the integration of the Gender Based Violence Crimes Unit into the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police.

Giving a remark on the occasion, Senator Varpilah emphasized that while the bill's passage would signal renewed legislative attention to one of Liberia's most critical health reform measures, the accurate measure of success lies in its implementation.

She noted that effective governance is not just about developing sound policies but about "how effectively we translate commitments into services that touch lives."

According to her, there is a pressing need to defend young girls who continue to face barriers in accessing contraception and accurate information about their health and rights. She lamented that too many women still die from preventable maternal causes, while survivors of sexual and gender-based violence struggle to find justice in totality.

"This conference, therefore, comes at a crucial time," she stated, "offering a platform to celebrate what has been achieved, confront what has not, and envision the next phase of SRHR in Liberia, one that is inclusive, data driven, and aligned with commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Maputo Plan of Action, and the African Union Agenda 2063."

Senator Varpilah further underscored the importance of collaboration, noting: "Let us also acknowledge the power of partnership, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Judiciary Committees, especially the Women's Legislative Caucus, youth networks, community-based organizations, and development partners all play unique and interconnected roles on this journey."

In her keynote address, she emphasized that effective coordination among stakeholders and genuine community engagement can accelerate and sustain progress. "As policymakers," she added, "we have the duty to ensure that SRHR is adequately funded, monitored, and protected within our national laws."

Additionally, Senator Varpilah urged policymakers to prioritize comprehensive sexuality education, expand access to family planning services, strengthen health systems, and eliminate discriminatory practices that limit the potential of women and girls.

She disclosed that the Women's Legislative Caucus is collaborating with the South-South Cooperation initiative, with support from governments of India, Brazil, and South Africa through UN Women, to begin a nationwide engagement on SRHR-related issues.

However, the Senator cautioned that Liberia must become more innovative in developing domestic financing models amid cuts in UN funding and limited national budget allocations to address local health concerns.

"We must end corrupt practices in both the public and private sectors to guarantee a healthy future for everyone, especially women, girls, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups," she said.

"My message is simple," Senator Varpilah concluded. "The realization of SRHR for all Liberians requires our collective efforts, political will, social commitment, and sustained practical action. It demands that we continue to break barriers, challenge harmful norms, and protect the right of every individual to make informed choices about their bodies and their futures."