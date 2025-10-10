Liberia: Agriculture Minister Alexander Nuetah Launches Gbedin Rice Project, Pledges Government's Support

Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 officially launched the Gbedin Agro-Business Incorporated Rice Project, marking a significant milestone in the local agriculture sector.

The project, spearheaded by Executive Director Samuel Brown, produces locally grown rice under the Gbedin Rice Project.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Nuetah encouraged Nimbaians to engage more actively in agriculture, emphasizing its role in reducing the country's heavy reliance on rice imports.

Addressing a vibrant gathering at the launch ceremony, Dr. Nuetah shared comprehensive government plans aimed at supporting farmers nationwide and promoting agricultural activities as a viable business.

He highlighted that the locally produced rice by the Gbedin Agro-Business Incorporated is a testament to government efforts to cut down rice imports, which have dramatically fallen from 100% to between 75% and 50% during his tenure.

With ongoing support from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung, he said the goal is to further slash rice imports to 50% or less across Liberia.

"Government is committed to supporting our farmers to actively participate in agriculture," Minister Nuetah stated.

"We urge farmers to view agriculture not just as a livelihood but as a business. The government is investing heavily in this sector with the intention of boosting local production and reducing dependency on imported rice," the Agriculture Minister pointed out. Dr. Nuetah unveiled plans to empower farmers by equipping them with modern farming tools and machinery.

In Nimba County, three agricultural facilities, including equipment rental services will soon be opened to ease farmers' challenges.

More equipment shipments are expected, which farmers will be able to rent and use to enhance their productivity.

Specifically referring to Gbedin, the Minister expressed the government's intention to deepen investment in farmers by providing agricultural equipment and materials to enhance production.

He also revealed government efforts are underway to establish an Agriculture Bank. This institution, once approved by the legislature, will enable farmers nationwide to access loans and equipment necessary to expand their agricultural ventures

The Minister extended heartfelt gratitude to the Gbedin Agro-Business Incorporated Farmers Group led by Chief Executive Director Samuel Brown for their dedication to producing rice for local markets, showcasing the potential of Liberian agriculture.

Gbedin Farmers Group: A Pillar of Agriculture in Liberia

Gbedin is renowned for its robust agricultural activities, consistently contributing significantly to the nation's food supply.

Speaking at the event, Samuel Brown recounted the decline in rice production since the civil war, which has led to increased rice imports.

He expressed optimism that the formation of the Gbedin Agro-Business Incorporated Farmers Group would revitalize agricultural activities, increasing production and supporting food security nationwide.

Brown announced plans to scale up rice production and appealed to the government to support local market access. He proposed that the group be allowed to sell their 25-kilogram bags of rice at a price of 20 USD as they seek further funding to sustain and expand their operations.

Nimba County's Strong Support

The County Political Liaison Officer, Prince Yeah, standing in for Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeah Gono, pledged unwavering support from the county administration for the Ministry of Agriculture's initiatives.

He expressed hope that more farmers across Nimba County would participate in agricultural activities, underpinning the government's broader strategy to curtail rice imports and promote local production.

The ceremony underscored a renewed commitment from both government officials and local farmers to boost Liberia's agricultural resilience, reduce the country's reliance on imports, and promote sustainable economic growth by empowering farmers through resources, infrastructure, and financial support.

This landmark event energizes farmers and stakeholders in Nimba County and beyond, setting a prosperous tone for Liberia's agricultural future.