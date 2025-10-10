Ghana: NSC Trains Over 80 in Sports Admin, MGT

The National Sports College (NSC), Winneba, has trained 85 sports enthusiasts in Sports Management and Administration to boost the country's sports human resources.

Held at the Winneba campus of the college, the certificate course brought together participants from diverse backgrounds, including coaches, administrators, lawyers, doctors, referees, and retired referees.

Dr Austin Luguterah, Director of Sports at the University of Ghana, who was one of the facilitators, emphasised the importance of the course, saying, "The sports management and administration course was a professional course designed for sports practitioners."

Prof. Daniel Apaak, Associate Professor at the University of Cape Coast, who also facilitated the course, added that, "It's been very insightful, educative. We are very hopeful that our participants are going to leave here with some new ways of doing things that will help improve our sports management and administration."

On his part, Mr Bawah Fuseini, the Director of the college, thanked the participants for joining the course and also commended the facilitators for their dedication to equip and boost the sports ecosystem.

He expressed his satisfaction with the success of the programme and mentioned that the college will soon roll out an intermediate course. -GNA