Ghana: Kotoko Beat Gold Stars in GPL Outstanding Match

Asante Kotoko secured their second league win of the season with a 2-0 victory over defending champions, Bibiani Gold Stars, in an outstanding Premier League fixture on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The match, which was rescheduled due to both clubs' involvement in CAF inter-club competitions, saw the Porcupine Warriors put on a composed and confident display to extend their unbeaten start to the 2025/26 season after three matches.

Kotoko began brightly and took the lead in the 15th minute through Peter Amidu Acquah.

Five minutes into the second half, striker Albert Amoah doubled Kotoko's advantage with a spectacular strike, his second goal of the league campaign and fifth in all competitions this season.

Related Articles

However, the celebrations were dampened midway through the second half when Amoah was stretchered off following a heavy challenge, raising initial concerns over his fitness ahead of the upcoming fixtures.