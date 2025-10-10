Ghana: Accra East Oldies, La Salem Face-Off in Renfag League

Accra East Oldies will hope to return to winning ways when they host La Salem at the Osu Ako Adjei Park tomorrow in the Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG) Oldies League week 11 clash.

The host lost their previous game to Osu Tenashie Oldies 1-0 last week.

Tagged Osu versus La, tomorrow's game would revive the rivalry between the two communities as both aim to entertain their fans this weekend.

Other games in Zone B would have La Emmause take on Scarp Rangers at the La Salem Park; Rangoon Oldies host Adabraka/Asylum Down Oldies at the Cantonment Prisons Park; Osu Salem face Dansoman Tonny Oldies at the Osu Salem Park with the McDan La Town Park hosting another cagey La versus Osu encounter between La Old Stars and Osu Tenashie.

Ashaiman Oldies will look to climb up the Zone A log when they come up against East Legon at the Ashaiman Roman Park while Nungua Oldies take on Veterans K.F.C at the Nungua Town Park.

Nii Laryea Oldies face Teshie Oldies at the Teshie Camp "2" Park while Tema Ex-Footballers play Nungua Veterans at the Tema Comm. 8 No.2 Sch. Park.

In Zone C, Adenta Oldies would lock horns with Kotobabi Oldies at the Adenta Community Park; Ayawaso K.F.C face leaders, Nima Oldies, at the Alajo Astro Turf Park; the Madina Estate Park will host the game between Madina Oldies and Achimota Oldies while the Aborfu Park will be the centre for the Okaikwei Oldies versus Abokobi Oldies clash.

Accra Old Stars would welcome S.C.C Oldies at the Indafa Park in a Zone D game.

From the same zone, Awoshie Oldies would host Ablekuma Central Oldies at the Auntie-Aku Park while Nima First Oldies battle Nii Sabaah Oldies at the Kaokudi Park.

Zonal leaders, Ashiedu Keteke Oldies, would face Ablekuma South at the Mantse-Agbona Park on Sunday.