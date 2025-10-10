Ghana: Medeama, Dreams FC in Gpl Showdown Today

Medeama SC will look to continue their strong start to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season when they welcome Dreams FC to the TNA Stadium today.

The 'Mauve and Yellow' have been in fine form so far, winning three of their first four matches. After opening the campaign with back-to-back victories, they narrowly lost 1-0 in Tamale on Match day 3 but bounced back impressively with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nations FC last weekend.

That result leaves the 2022/23 league champions second on the table with nine points, having scored eight goals and conceded only two.

Medeama's form at home has been particularly impressive, boasting a 100 per cent winning record this season. They will be confident of maintaining that streak against a Dreams FC side that has struggled to find form in the early stages of the campaign.

The Tarkwa-based outfit also have history on their side, having beaten Dreams FC three times in their last five league meetings at home.

In stark contrast, Dreams FC have endured a difficult start to the new season. They currently sit 17th on the league table with just one point from four games.

Their most recent outing, a 1-1 draw with Vision FC at the Tuba Astroturf, offered slight improvement, but their inability to convert chances continues to frustrate Head Coach Winfred Dormon, who lamented the team's missed opportunities after the match.

Dreams FC have managed only two goals this season while conceding five, and their away form remains a major concern.

The Still Believe lads have lost five of their last seven away matches, including recent defeats to Heart of Lions and Young Apostles. Dormon will be hoping for a big performance from his side in Tarkwa to spark a turnaround in fortunes.