Nigeria: Lagos Announces Dates for 2025 Trade Test

The Lagos State Examinations Board, under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, has announced the dates for 2025 Trade Test for artisans and technicians across the state.

The test aims to evaluate the competence, skill, and proficiency of artisans and technicians in various trades.

According to the Director/Registrar of the Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Orunsolu Adebayo, "The Trade Test remains a vital instrument in enhancing productivity, employment opportunities, and socio-economic development in Lagos State."

The test will cover various trades, including tailoring, electrical installation, carpentry, hairdressing, and more.

Adebayo noted that the 2025 Trade Test will be conducted in three grades: Grade III, Grade II, and Grade I to accommodate participants at different levels of expertise.

The test dates are October 18 for the theory component, and October 21 for the practical test.

The Lagos State Examinations Board explained that the test will be conducted across designated areas.

The centres are Government Technical College, Ikotun; Government Technical College, Epe; Skill Acquisition Centre, Egbeda, and Lagos State Examinations Board.

He, therefore, encouraged eligible artisans and technicians to prepare adequately and take advantage of this opportunity to gain formal recognition for their skills.

"We are committed to continuously supporting vocational and technical education as a cornerstone of sustainable development and youth empowerment," he said.

Vanguard News