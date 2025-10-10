The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses his deep sadness and strongly condemns the attack that took place on the night of 5 October 2025 against a police station in Ségbana, in northern Benin, which tragically claimed the lives of several members of the Beninese security forces.

The Chairperson of the Commission extends his sincere condolences to the Government and people of Benin, as well as to the families of the victims, and conveys his full solidarity with the national authorities during this particularly difficult time.

The Chairperson underscores the need for a collective and coordinated engagement at the regional and continental levels to confront the growing threat of violent extremism and transnational crime. In this regard, he reaffirms the African Union's readiness to work closely with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other relevant partners to strengthen joint prevention, response, and resilience capacities.

The African Union stands firmly with the people of Benin in their pursuit of lasting peace and security.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Nuur Mohamud Sheekh I Spokesperson of the Chairperson I African Union Commission I Email: SheekhN@AfricanUnion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia