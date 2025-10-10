Nigeria: Michael Obinna Calls Out Real Estate Firms 'Hiding in the Shadows' Without Marketing Strategy

Abuja, Nigeria -- Real estate marketing consultant and brand strategist Michael Obinna has sounded a wake-up call to developers and property firms that overlook the power of marketing, warning that they risk becoming "invisible mansions" in an industry driven by visibility and storytelling.

In his latest commentary titled "The Invisible Mansion: Why Real Estate Companies That Skip Marketing Are Building Castles in the Air," Michael took a witty yet pointed jab at firms attempting to sell luxury properties without investing in strategic promotion. He likened such efforts to "hosting a gala in a pitch-black ballroom and expecting guests to find the caviar."

Michael argued that in today's digital era, marketing is not optional but fundamental to a company's survival and growth. He highlighted data showing that 93% of homebuyers begin their property search online, yet many Nigerian developers still rely on outdated tactics such as word of mouth or poorly maintained websites.

According to him, even the most stunning developments lose value if potential buyers cannot find or engage with them online. "It's like dressing a supermodel in a potato sack and expecting a runway contract," he wrote, urging real estate leaders to understand that visibility fuels credibility.

"Some executives still believe a good product sells itself," Michael observed. "But in 2025, that's no longer true. Without consistent storytelling, even the most beautiful property remains unseen."

He emphasized that marketing goes beyond advertising it is about crafting a narrative that connects emotionally with audiences, builds trust, and positions the company as an authority in the marketplace. Drawing parallels with global brands like Pepsi, Michael noted that even household names continuously invest in marketing to stay relevant.

"In today's real estate market, attention is currency," Michael said. "Every day your brand stays silent, your competitors are speaking louder and they're taking your buyers with them."

He urged Nigerian real estate CEOs to embrace digital storytelling through social media, thought leadership, influencer partnerships, and content marketing. According to him, strategies like webinars, blog articles, and online engagement not only attract leads but also cultivate loyalty among existing clients.

Michael concluded with a challenge to property developers still avoiding marketing costs, saying the real cost lies in obscurity. "A mansion can't sell itself from behind a 'For Sale' sign no one sees," he wrote. "Step into the light and let your brand tell its story."

Industry observers say Michael message reflects a growing recognition within Nigeria's real estate sector that brand visibility and digital engagement are now essential ingredients for success in a crowded marketplace.