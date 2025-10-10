Cameroon: Can Cameroon Secure Access to the Ballot for Those in Conflict Zones?

analysis

Voting on 12 October may be difficult for people in conflict-affected regions, who comprise a large portion of the country's electorate.

At 92, Paul Biya is running for what would be his eighth consecutive term as Cameroon's president. With opposition leader Maurice Kamto's candidacy rejected, Biya will face a reshuffled opposition, notably with the candidacies of Bello Bouba Maigari and Issa Tchiroma Bakary - two heavyweights from the north who previously supported the incumbent's candidacy.

With the election just two days away on 12 October, the Far North, North-West and South-West regions face latent insecurity in parts of their territory due to Boko Haram factions and the Anglophone crisis.

In the 2018 election, voter turnout in the Anglophone regions was just 10% due to security issues. By comparison, the national rate was 54%. Although the situation has undoubtedly improved since then, vigilance remains essential, given the insurgents' propensity for violence during electoral periods.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The three conflict-affected regions account for a relatively significant proportion of the electorate. The Far North represents more than 15.62%, while the Anglophone North-West and South-West regions together contribute over 13.13%. Together, they represent some 28.75% of all Cameroonians registered to vote.

Any disruptions to voting in these areas risk distorting the national outcome in the event of a low turnout, and could undermine the election's legitimacy and post-election stability.

With parliamentary and local elections scheduled for 2026, a peaceful vote in these areas this weekend is crucial to encourage citizen participation next year. Measures must therefore be taken to ensure voting takes place in a safe and conducive environment.

In the Far North, the two main Boko Haram factions continue to exert considerable pressure on the populations of Logone-et-Chari, Mayo-Tsanaga and Mayo-Sava. Electoral logistics will be particularly complex in the areas bordering Borno in Nigeria, which are exposed to incursions, kidnappings and recurrent attacks against communities and symbols of the state. Institute for Security Studies monitoring data shows at least 100 violent incidents involving Boko Haram in these areas since January.

At the same time, the Anglophone crisis in the North-West and South-West has created a climate of mistrust and open hostility towards the electoral process. Armed separatist groups have repeatedly called for a boycott of the polls. Moves to paralyse public life, commonly referred to as 'lockdowns' or 'ghost towns', orchestrated by these groups, are obstacles for voters who could be targeted.

These threats may hinder the delivery of voting materials, potentially causing disruptions on polling day and exposing electoral staff and voters to serious risks. This could lead to a sharp drop in turnout, particularly in the Far North and Anglophone regions.

While the polls offer the Cameroonian state an opportunity to strengthen its legitimacy, particularly in crisis areas, they could also fuel tensions. For the perpetrators of violence, elections are an opportunity to challenge the state and exploit social frustrations. By positioning themselves as legitimate political actors or protectors of marginalised populations, insurgents can increase their influence.

These actors could exploit the electoral process through targeted violence aimed at disrupting the vote and undermining public confidence in institutions. That means providing security during elections is a significant challenge that transcends just logistical considerations.

With just a few days before polling opens, there is insufficient time to implement many of the measures - if not already initiated - to secure the voting process. These include a proportionate presence of administrative personnel and security forces, and increased transparency within electoral bodies.

Strengthening dialogue between communities, local authorities and security forces could combat disinformation and prevent acts of intimidation while restoring the climate of trust necessary for free and peaceful voting.

Securing the electoral process in conflict zones is more than just a technical issue. It is a decisive test for Cameroon's democratic resilience and the credibility of its security services and political institutions.

In addition to security threats, the isolation of conflict zones due to poor access roads and the impact of the rainy season pose further challenges. Flooding has caused significant damage to road infrastructure, hindering the deployment of electoral equipment and the movement of electoral officials, observers and voters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What could the government have done to guarantee inclusive, fair and credible elections in these geographically isolated and insecure regions? Several measures are worth considering - if not for these elections, then ahead of the 2026 polls.

First, provisions are needed to strengthen security in a targeted manner that reassures the population without militarising the process. Second, electoral logistics should be adapted to local constraints, particularly in areas where flooding and road damage are prevalent. The use of available air assets could still make it possible to bridge gaps in the most isolated areas not yet served.

Third, thousands displaced by Boko Haram, Anglophone insurgents or flooding may not be able to vote because they've been forced from the areas where they registered. Re-registration mechanisms are needed to allow displaced persons to participate in elections.

Aicha Pemboura, Researcher, Central Africa Observatory on Organised Crime and Violence, ISS

Remadji Hoinathy, Senior Researcher, Central Africa and Lake Chad Basin, ISS