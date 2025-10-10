Namibia/Liberia: 2026 Wc Qualifiers - Liberia Beats Namibia 3-1

- Liberia overpowered Namibia 3-1 on matchday nine of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

The Lone Star got off to a bright start in the 3rd minute when striker Ayoubah Kosiah converted a penalty after Nicolas Andrew was fouled in the box. Liberia doubled the lead six minutes later through Malta-based forward Sulahmana Bah, marking the first time the team has led by two goals at halftime during the ongoing qualifiers.

Head coach Thomas Kojo handed debuts to Norway-based striker Emmanuel Gono and Czech Republic left back Emmanuel Fully. Edward Ledlum extended Liberia's advantage to 3-0 in the 81st minute with a superb strike before Namibia pulled one back in the 87th minute through Ndeunyema.

Liberia remains third in the group with 14 points from nine matches, having scored seven goals. However, defensive frailties persist -- the Lone Star have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six games.

Liberia will travel to Malabo to face Equatorial Guinea in their final qualifier on Oct. 13.

The nine group winners in the African qualifiers will earn automatic berths to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The four best runners-up will advance to a mini-tournament, with the winner progressing to the intercontinental playoffs. Tunisia has already secured qualification as group winners.