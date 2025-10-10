Liberia: APM Terminals Sponsors 2025 Liberia Marathon

- APM Terminals Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to community development and national progress by returning as the Official Gold Sponsor of the 2025 Liberia Marathon, taking place on Sunday, October 12, 2025. This marks the company's third year partnering with the Liberia Marathon Trust, an enduring collaboration that underscores its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and unity among Liberians.

The Liberia Marathon remains one of the country's most unifying and inspiring annual events, drawing thousands of runners from across Liberia and beyond to celebrate endurance, teamwork, and national pride. APM Terminals Liberia's employees will once again join the race as Team "APM Terminators," reflecting the company's culture of resilience, collaboration, and determination.

"Our partnership with the Liberia Marathon Trust goes beyond sponsorship. We are not only driving port operations but are also committed to a healthier, more connected Liberia," said Madam Jean Hannah-Thompson, Head of People Function (HR) at APM Terminals Liberia. "Through initiatives like this, we continue to invest in the well-being of the communities we serve and inspire collective action toward national development."

The sponsorship forms part of APM Terminals Liberia's wider Corporate Social Initiatives, which prioritizes community engagement, youth empowerment, and health promotion. By supporting the marathon, the company encourages Liberians to embrace active lifestyles and unity through sports -- vital elements of a thriving and inclusive society.

Representatives from the Liberia Marathon Trust expressed their appreciation, stating:

"APM Terminals believes in the power of sport and that is why they are a committed partner each year, ensuring our runners enjoy the race in full fashion. Thank you APM Terminals Liberia for your support and commitment, and welcome to the race."

Through sustained collaboration with national initiatives such as the Liberia Marathon and the National County Sports Meet, APM Terminals Liberia continues to extend its impact beyond port operations, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for positive change and community growth across Liberia.