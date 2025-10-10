The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), through the Office of the Comptroller and Accountant General, has issued a stern warning to all government ministries, agencies, and commissions (MACs) to submit their third-quarter financial reports by October 15, 2025, or risk having their salaries blocked.

In a circular issued late Thursday, October 9, Comptroller and Accountant General Elwood T. Nettey said the directive is in strict enforcement of the Public Financial Management (PFM) Regulations of 2009, and serves as a final reminder to all entity heads, comptrollers, and finance directors.

Strict Enforcement of Fiscal Discipline

"The letter explicitly states that non-compliance will be treated as a breach of financial discipline," the circular reads, citing Section A.20 of the PFM Regulations, which authorizes suspension and salary withholding for officials who fail to comply.

Nettey warned, "Let it be known that failure to submit your Quarter Three financial report will lead to the withholding of both the Head of the entity and Comptroller salary for the month of October 2025." He further emphasized that the ministry will not tolerate delays or negligence in financial reporting, describing the exercise as vital to ensuring transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline across government institutions.

Audit Recommendation Behind New Mandate

The latest directive follows recommendations from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) after its audit of the 2024 fiscal year, which pointed to lapses in timely reporting and adherence to financial management laws. The Finance Ministry's move underscores a renewed government effort to strengthen public financial governance and ensure compliance with established fiscal procedures.

Under the PFM Regulations, quarterly accounts prepared in accordance with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) must be submitted to the Auditor General, the Minister of Finance, and the Comptroller and Accountant General within 15 days after the end of each quarter.

Call for Compliance and Cooperation

Comptroller General Nettey expressed optimism that all government entities will comply, saying he expects the "fullest cooperation of all ministries, agencies, and commissions as the government continues to improve accountability, transparency, and financial management governance across all sectors." With the October 15 deadline fast approaching, all government officials are now under pressure to ensure timely submission of their financial statements or face direct salary sanctions for non-compliance.