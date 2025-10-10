The National Union of Hospitality, Aviation, Communication and Energy (NUHACE) Monday, October 6 celebrated its seventh anniversary reaffirming its commitment to fight against what it refers to as persistent labour rights violations in Liberia.

Speaking at the ceremonies held at the union's headquarters in Gardnesville, NUHACE President, Baryou W. Wallace didn't was vocal and unapologetic as he chronicled the struggles of workers and the union's unrelenting fight for dignity and justice.

"This journey has been tedious and tasteless," Wallace began, as union leaders, activists, and supporters of its initiatives gathered under a makeshift shelter to grace the occasion of the founding of NUHACE. "We have fought to protect the labour rights and dignity of workers across our sector without fear or favor but the forces against fair labour practices are strong."

Wallace described how many Liberian workers continue to face violations of basic rights, including freedom of association, collective bargaining, and fair treatment at work--rights enshrined in both Liberian law and international conventions.

Wallace accused some officials of the Ministry of Labour of "actively" undermining workers' efforts to unionize and, at the same time supporting employers who resist employees who attempt to legalize their unionization. "Undermining workers' freedom to join unions of their choosing has become a norm," he said.

He accused in particular, Assistant Minister Rufus Saylee and Director Dominic Wreh as central figures in what he called "an orchestrated effort to silence workers."

According to Wallace, the two officials have denied NUHACE five of six submitted petitions from employees seeking to unionize, in violation of Liberia's obligations under the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 87.

At the heart of NUHACE's grievances is a growing frustration with what it sees as the Ministry of Labour's failure to act on reported abuses. Wallace cited cases where workers at West Africa Fisheries and Barbar Motors Corporation were allegedly dismissed wrongfully when they allegedly attempted to unionize. "Unionization is not a privilege--it's a right," he declared. "To deny it is to deny the very essence of decent work."

The NUHACE President also lamented the Ministry's slow response to violations of collective bargaining agreements (CBAs). He described a pattern of employers unilaterally suspending agreements without consequence. "When workers are forced to strike because their rights are ignored, they face police brutality, intimidation, and mass dismissals,"

Wallace recounted, referencing the dismissal of more than sixty workers whom he said used to work at the National Beverages/Trust Services Company earlier this year.

While he raised concerns about alleged neglect on the part of the Ministry of Labour to ensure the right of workers to unionize, he welcomed a recent ruling by the Ministry in favor of the dismissed workers of National Beverages and Trust Services-with a criticism of the long delay in handling the ruling which spanned up to four-months. "It's not understood that decisions crucial to workers' protection should take so long," he said.

Wallace listed other companies, including RLJ Kendeja Resort and Villas and Sethi Ferro Fabrik, as violators who repeat disregard of labour agreements.

Reaction on the hike in work permit for aliens and foreigners

Touching on the recent hike in alien work permit fees--from $1,000 to $3,000, Wallace expressed mixed feelings. While he agreed with the principle of promoting 'Liberianization', he said the Ministry's approach seemed more about revenue than reform. "Increasing fees won't fix unemployment," he argued. "We need enforcement, not exploitation."

Wallace accused some officials of prioritizing personal wealth over public service, suggesting that connections to high-ranking officials make them "untouchable."

He called on Labour Minister, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah to take decisive action against what he described as "dishonorable conduct" by officials who work at the Ministry. "If the Ministry fails to act, we will take our grievances to the President and the National Legislature," he warned, signaling NUHACE's readiness to escalate its campaign for fair labour governance.

Beyond policy and bureaucracy, Wallace's speech captured the human toll of Liberia's labour crisis--the fatigue, frustration, and fear among workers who feel unprotected.

"For too long, workers have been treated as commodities, cheap, expendable, and voiceless," he said as the audience applauded him. He added, that "It is by the sweat and muscle of these same workers that this country moves."

Wallace concluded with a rallying call for unity among workers and allies in the fight for social justice. "Solidarity forever," Wallace declared, his voice echoing across the heads of the audience, highlighting a slogan which states, "For the union makes us strong."

Wallace remark appealed beyond the occasion of celebration of an anniversary-rather, it signaled a reminder of the ongoing struggle for fairness in Liberia's workplaces, where the cry for dignity continues to rise above the noise of silence.

Labour Ministry Responds to Accusations

In response, Assistant Minister for Trade Union Affairs Rufus Saylee rejected the allegations, calling them "false, disrespectful, and politically motivated."

"NUHACE and its president have been consistently disrespectful--not only to my office but to the entire Ministry," Saylee said. "We operate within the law. Union petitions go through a 30-day process involving fact-finding and a conference with management. Mr. Wallace wants instant action and insults everyone when we follow due process."

He explained that "the Ministry cannot automatically recognize a union without first consulting management and ensuring compliance with the Decent Work Act of 2015."

"You can't just bring a petition and expect approval the same day," Saylee added. "We must give both parties--management and workers--a chance to respond."

Clarification on Delays and Due Process

Regarding pending petitions, Saylee said, "I cannot confirm the number Mr. Wallace mentioned without checking official records, but I can say some delays occurred because union representatives themselves obstructed our officers. In one case, they even denied our staff access to a company compound to conduct elections."

On allegations of threats and intimidation, Saylee maintained, "That's false and misleading. I've represented Liberia at the International Labour Organization in Geneva. I've never threatened anyone. My focus is on fairness and the law."

Broader Implications for Labour Relation

As NUHACE marks its seventh anniversary, the ongoing disagreements between the union and the Labour Ministry highlight deeper challenges within Liberia's labor environment -- including delays in union recognition, disputes over due process, and the need for greater institutional transparency.

While the Ministry insists on adhering to established procedures, NUHACE maintains that systemic barriers and corruption continue to undermine the rights of ordinary workers across sectors.