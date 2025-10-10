Liberia: Pastor's Alleged 'Big Belleh' Gives Birth - Husband Wants Her Prosecuted

- The lawyer representing Michael Quaye, the man who accused a pastor of impregnating his wife, has asked Criminal Court 'A' to take custody of the woman after learning she secretly gave birth at a Paynesville hospital.

In a bill of information filed this week, Attorney Jonah Kerkulah informed the court that Musu G. Quaye, wife of the complainant and a defendant in the ongoing case, delivered a baby girl at ELWA Hospital while in hiding. Kerkulah urged the court to assume jurisdiction over her once she is discharged.

"It is the belief of the informant that Defendant Musu G. Quaye has recently given birth to a female child at the ELWA Hospital," the motion states. "This Court had previously directed that a pregnancy test be conducted at JFK Medical Center in August 2025, but the defendant failed to appear and has since absconded."

Background of the Case

The case stems from allegations that Pastor Jenkins Johnson of the More Changer Ministry Church impregnated and kidnapped a 14-year-old girl, the stepdaughter of the complainant. According to court records, Madam Quaye allegedly took her daughter to Pastor Johnson for "spiritual cleansing," during which the offenses were said to have occurred.

Both Pastor Johnson and Madam Quaye were indicted earlier this year. However, attempts by the prosecution to complete a court-ordered medical examination were unsuccessful after Madam Quaye reportedly went into hiding.

Lawyer's Request to the Court

In his motion, Kerkulah called on Criminal Court "A" to take judicial notice of the new development and order ELWA Hospital to surrender Madam Quaye to the court's jurisdiction upon her release.

"Considering the seriousness of the charges and the need to preserve evidence, the informant respectfully prays this honorable court to direct the hospital to surrender the defendant once released," the motion reads.

The court has not yet ruled on the request, but judicial sources say the issue could come up for hearing in the coming days as part of the ongoing proceedings in the high-profile case.