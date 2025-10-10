Many women in Liberia's coastal communities face persistent challenges in the fishing industry, including fluctuating fish supplies, limited access to capital, and a lack of proper financial management skills. Most of these women, many of whom are single parents, rely on fish trading as their primary source of income to support their families.

Over the years, they have struggled with high interest rates from banks and other financial institutions, often finding it difficult to repay loans due to inadequate financial literacy. These hurdles constrained the growth of their businesses until the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), with support from the World Bank, intervened to assist.

On June 20, 2023, the Government of Liberia, through NaFAA and Conservation International (CI), signed a $2 million grant management agreement to enhance women's participation in the fisheries sector under the World Bank-financed Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP). The grant, which was officially launched in March 2025, is being implemented by CI, with technical support from NaFAA and the LSMFP team.

How the Grant Is Impacting Lives

Madam Giftee Nakwa, a 68-year-old widow and mother of five, is one of the over 1,400 women fishmongers in the four coastal counties (Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Grand Cape Mount) benefiting from the grant. She has been an active fishmonger in the Fanti Community in Marshall, Margibi County, for more than three decades. Her life's work has been around fish trading, a business she has mastered over the years to sustain her family.

Madam Giftee Nakwa, a beneficiary of the World Bank Grant program in Marshall, Margibi County.

Through the grant project, Madam Nakwa benefited from two disbursements of US$400 each in 2025 and was trained in money management, savings, and diversification of income sources. These trainings played a pivotal role in enhancing her capacity to sustain her livelihood, even during low-fish seasons.

Giftee explained that the knowledge she gained from the project encouraged her to diversify her income. "When fish not dying, I do my petty business, I bake bread and sell it with other small goods," she explained. This diversification has provided her different source of income throughout the year.

Since receiving the grants, Madam Nakwa has generated over L$270,000 (approximately USD 1,350) in profit. This improvement in income has allowed her to better support her household, particularly in paying school fees for her children, meeting daily family needs, and reinvesting in her business.

Dreaming Beyond Daily Survival

Like Madam Nakwa, 46-year-old Felecia Carr stands as a symbol of resilience and determination. A mother of five, Felecia, dropped out of school in 2006 due to financial difficulties and turned to fish selling for survival. She lives in the City of Buchanan, not far from the main Fanti Town.

With her husband unemployed, she became the sole breadwinner for her family. "Life as a fishmonger has not been easy", she narrated. Before receiving support from the World Bank-funded project, Felecia struggled to keep her business afloat. She often relied on loans from Access Bank and BRAC, juggling repayments while ensuring her children stayed in school.

Through the World Bank's support, Felecia's business has transformed. She has learned better financial management and gained new skills to sustain and expand her fish trade. Today, she speaks confidently about her future, envisioning a time when she will export fish from Liberia to other markets across the globe. "In five years, I want to be sending fish outside of Liberia for sale. This is while I am happy for World Bank coming to help us. Let them continue to help us." For Felecia, the grant did not just boost her income; it renewed her hope and gave her the enthusiasm to dream beyond daily survival.

The "Fish for Living" Initiative

The women in Buchanan continue to play vital roles in sustaining the country's fisheries sector. One inspiring example is Fish for Living, a women-led group in the fishing city that brings together more than 500 fishmongers under a shared vision.

Some members of "Fish for Living" in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County

The group is among the beneficiaries of the large grant provided under this project. According to Barbror Barso, the group's secretary, Fish for Living has so far received its first grant of US$2,000, with an additional US$3,000 expected soon.

She explained that the group is wisely managing the funds by giving them to members as short-term loans at a 2% interest rate over three months. "After every three months, we collect the money and redistribute it to other members with the same interest. Doing it like that will make everybody in our group benefit," Barso explained, emphasizing that the approach will allow the grant to reach a wider number of fishmongers in the county.

These grant beneficiaries have expressed profound gratitude to NaFAA, the World Bank, and CI for the intervention. The women claimed that before the project, they struggled to manage their finances and relied solely on fish trading. With the project's guidance and financial support, they now have the confidence and skills to manage multiple small businesses and plan for the future.