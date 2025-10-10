Liberia: LNBA Eyes Partnership With American Bar Association After U.S. Visit

The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has announced plans to formalize a strategic partnership with the American Bar Association (ABA) through a forthcoming Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The decision to build a more concrete relationship with the American Bar comes following a month-long visit to the United States by LNBA National President, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah.

According to the LNBA, the MoU will serve as "a binding framework for sustained cooperation between the LNBA and various U.S.-based legal entities," paving the way for exchange programs, capacity-building opportunities, and professional collaborations between Liberian and American legal institutions.

During his U.S. visit, Cllr. Varmah held high-level meetings with officials of the New York City Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and other prominent legal organizations. His mission focused on advancing opportunities in four key areas:

Scholarship and capacity-building for Liberian law students and legal professionals; Support for the LNBA's Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programs; Exchange programs between the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law and U.S. law schools; Professional networking between the LNBA and international partners.

The trip was climaxed with a luncheon hosted in Cllr. Varmah's honor at the ABA's Washington, D.C. headquarters, symbolizing the growing relationship between the two legal bodies.

Upon his return to Monrovia, Cllr. Varmah described the visit as "fruitful and rewarding," expressing optimism that the relationships built during the trip "will greatly benefit the Liberian legal sector in the years ahead." He emphasized that the engagements will "translate into tangible gains for both current practitioners and future generations of legal professionals."

LNBA Prepares for 2025 National Convention

Meanwhile, the LNBA has announced that preparations are underway for its 2025 National Convention. A Steering Committee has been constituted to plan and implement the event in line with the Association's constitution.

The committee is chaired by Cllr. F. Juah Lawson, the National Vice President of the LNBA, with Cllr. Evelyn Lah Gongloe as Co-Chair and Atty. Jeremiah Samuel Dugbo I serving as Secretary General.

Other members include Cllr. Elisha T. J. Forkeyoh (Ex-Officio), Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, Atty. Alpha D. Senkpeni, Atty. Omiford Saye Nyan, Jr., Atty. Elijah M. Sayeh, and several other distinguished members of the Bar.

The committee will coordinate with the LNBA's Social and Welfare Committee to ensure a successful convention. Further details, including the theme, venue, and guest speakers, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Reaffirming its broader mission, the LNBA said it remains committed to "strengthening the legal profession in Liberia, fostering international collaboration, and creating platforms for professional growth and development."