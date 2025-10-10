Liberia: NCBAL President Urges Customs Excellence As Catalyst for Liberia's Economic Growth

- The President of the National Customs Brokers Association of Liberia (NCBAL) has reaffirmed his organization's commitment to driving transparency, professionalism, and modernization within the customs sector -- a move he believes is vital to strengthening Liberia's economy and enhancing global trade competitiveness.

Speaking at a Movement of Intellectual Exchange forum in District #14, Clara Town, the NCBAL President highlighted the pivotal role of customs brokers in Liberia's trade ecosystem. He said their expertise and integrity serve as the foundation for efficient customs operations and the nation's revenue mobilization efforts.

Championing Professional Standards The NCBAL leader underscored that the customs brokerage profession demands a high level of competence, discipline, and credibility. "To serve as a customs broker, one must be a Liberian citizen, at least 18 years old, technically skilled, and must pass the Customs Brokers Competency Examination administered by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA)," he explained.

He noted that the process further requires applicants to present a Tax Identification Number (TIN), a valid Tax Clearance Certificate, and a Police Clearance -- safeguards designed to ensure that only qualified and reputable individuals are allowed to practice. "These measures protect the integrity of the trade system and help eliminate unprofessional conduct that undermines public trust," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Driving Transparency and Growth

As the umbrella body for customs clearing and freight forwarding professionals, NCBAL continues to work closely with the LRA to certify and empower licensed agents while advocating for trade-friendly reforms aligned with international best practices. "Our vision is clear," the NCBAL President declared. "Through enhanced transparency, capacity building, and efficient trade facilitation, we are cultivating a business environment that attracts investment, boosts government revenue, and accelerates Liberia's economic growth."

He emphasized that efficient customs operations are not just a bureaucratic necessity but a national development tool capable of stimulating trade, reducing delays, and ensuring fair competition among importers and exporters. A Call for Accountability In closing, the NCBAL leader called for stronger collaboration among customs brokers, the private sector, and the government to strengthen accountability across Liberia's trade chain.

"When customs operations are professional, transparent, and accountable, the entire nation benefits," he said to applause from the audience. The address underscored the NCBAL's growing role in supporting Liberia's economic recovery and trade modernization agenda, amid ongoing efforts by the LRA and the Ministry of Finance to streamline customs processes and improve compliance with international trade regulations.