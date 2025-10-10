Liberia: Maryland County Faces Uphill Battle in Liberia's Anti-Drug Campaign Despite Public Support

- Hundreds of residents, led by women's groups and civil society organizations, took to the streets of Harper this week to back Liberia's nationwide "Say No to Drugs" campaign.

But behind the songs, banners, and hopeful chants, local authorities warn that Maryland County remains one of the country's weakest links in the fight against narcotics trafficking. The march, organized by the Maryland County Women Association in collaboration with Sister Cities International, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), brought together students, community leaders, and local officials in a show of solidarity.

Yet, the optimism was tempered by frustration over the lack of resources to combat a problem that has long exploited the county's strategic location.

Security Gaps Undermine Enforcement

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

LDEA County Commander Special Agent Moses Bir praised residents for their support but warned that without basic tools, his officers are fighting a losing battle. "For over a decade, we've operated without a single functioning patrol vehicle," Bir said at the campaign's launch near Tubman University. "We appreciate the government's efforts, but we need real logistics, transportation, training, and manpower, to sustain the momentum." Like the LDEA, other agencies within Maryland County's Joint Security network face similar logistical constraints.

Many officers rely on outdated motorcycles or borrowed vehicles, leaving vast stretches of coastline and border areas with little to no surveillance. A Persistent Drug Transit Route Maryland County's geography makes it both a gateway and a vulnerability. With an extensive Atlantic coastline and a porous border with Côte d'Ivoire, the region is a prime target for smugglers moving narcotics between West Africa and international markets.

Security officials say traffickers often use small boats to offload drugs along the beaches at night. In one 2021 case, a British naval vessel intercepted a suspected drug ship near Harper, but the crew reportedly dumped their cargo before capture. The washed-up packages -- believed to contain cocaine -- sparked chaos, attracting traffickers, residents, and even rogue officers, leading to violent confrontations in several communities.

Renewed Government Action but Limited Capacity

The administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has pledged to make narcotics enforcement a national priority. As part of that effort, the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) recently redeployed members of its Coast Guard to Harper -- the first of such presence since the civil war erupted in 1989. However, the new Coast Guard unit remains largely symbolic. Their only operational vessel, an inflatable boat, sits idle at the Harper fishing pier -- a reminder of both hope and neglect.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The presence of the Coast Guard is a morale boost," said one local elder, "but without fuel, training, and equipment, they are just as stranded as the rest of us."

Community Leads the Charge

Despite the challenges, community groups -- particularly women and youth organizations continue to drive the campaign at the grassroots level. The Maryland County Women Association said education and prevention are vital in breaking the cycle of addiction and trafficking. "We are not only marching against drugs; we're standing up for our children's future," one participant said. "The fight must start with awareness and community unity."