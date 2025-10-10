Liberia: QNET Wins Gold At 2025 International Business Awards

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, has been honored with multiple awards at the 22nd Annual International Business Awards (IBAs) for its bold campaign against fraud, earning praise for promoting transparency and consumer protection across Africa.

The company's QNET Against Scams campaign, which combats misuse of its name by fraudulent actors, won the Gold Stevie® Award for "Brand/Reputation Management," the Silver Stevie® Award in the "Public Service" category, and the Bronze Stevie® Award for V-Africa 2025, an initiative empowering African entrepreneurs through QNET's flagship convention.

"These awards are a validation of our efforts to fight back against those who misuse our brand name to defraud others," said Trevor Kuna, QNET's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are determined to protect the communities in which we operate and rebuild trust with our customers and stakeholders."

Tackling Fraud Through Public Education

Launched in Ghana in 2024 and later expanded to Senegal and Sierra Leone, the QNET Against Scams campaign seeks to educate the public on distinguishing legitimate direct selling from fraudulent schemes.

The campaign used radio, television, billboards, comic-style flyers, and social media outreach to reach communities, while partnering with law enforcement agencies such as Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, and Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It also introduced a dedicated Scam Alert Portal, enabling consumers to identify and report fraudulent activities.

Impact Across West Africa

The initiative has reached tens of thousands through grassroots engagement and outdoor activations in major cities. It has also strengthened cooperation between QNET and regulatory authorities, leading to improved consumer awareness and accountability.

Fraudsters have long exploited QNET's name to make false promises of jobs, visas, and instant wealth. The company clarified that income in legitimate direct selling comes solely from product sales -- not recruitment or investment.

A Global Call for Consumer Protection

The 2024 Global State of Scams Report by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance and Feedzai revealed global scam losses surpassing US$1 trillion in just 12 months -- emphasizing the urgency of corporate-led consumer protection campaigns like QNET's.

QNET's recognition at the IBAs positions it among leading global brands known for integrity, communications excellence, and social responsibility.

Founded in 1998, QNET offers a wide range of wellness and lifestyle products through a direct selling model that empowers individuals to become microentrepreneurs. Guided by its mission "RYTHM - Raise Yourself To Help Mankind," the company operates in more than 25 countries.

QNET is a member of several reputable industry associations, including the Direct Selling Association, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore. It also serves as the official direct selling partner of Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), reinforcing its global commitment to excellence and responsible business.