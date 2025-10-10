Nigeria: State Pardon Affirms Tinubu's Statesmanship, Belief in National Healing - APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has applauded President Bola Tinubu's "courageous and compassionate decision" to grant a state pardon to late nationalist, Herbert Macaulay, and 174 others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu on Thursday granted a posthumous presidential pardon to Macaulay.

He also granted the same to a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, the late Maj. Gen. Mamman Vatsa, convicted of treason, and a convicted former lawmaker, Farouq Lawan.

The approvals for clemency were endorsed by the National Council of State during its Thursday meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The President also approved clemency for 82 inmates, commuted seven death sentences to life imprisonment, and reduced the prison terms of 65 others.

Tinubu acted on recommendations from the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

Reacting, the APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Friday, said, "This is yet another display of the President's humanity, fairness, and statesmanship."

According to him, President Tinubu's gesture goes beyond symbolism but reaffirms his belief in restorative justice and national healing, and in the power of forgiveness to strengthen unity.

Oladejo said, "By honouring Herbert Macaulay - one of Nigeria's founding nationalists - the President has corrected a historical injustice and reaffirmed the dignity of those who fought for our freedom.

"For the living beneficiaries, this act opens a new chapter of hope, redemption, and reintegration. It demonstrates that justice in a democracy must balance accountability with mercy.

"Once again, President Tinubu has shown that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just about infrastructure and economy - it is about building a fair, humane, and inclusive nation.

"This pardon restores faith in our justice system, deepens reconciliation, and reminds us that a nation's greatness lies not only in how it punishes but also in how it forgives."

He commended President Tinubu for leading with heart, courage, and vision.

"His action reflects true leadership - firm, fair, and forward-looking," he added. (NAN