Nigeria: NGF, UNDP Partner On Subnational Investment, Financing Reform

In a move to attract sustainable investment and strengthen state-level economies, the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to drive subnational investment and financing reforms.

A high-level UNDP delegation led by Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, and Dr. Raymond Gilpin, Chief Economist for Africa and Head of the UNDP Economists' Network, visited the NGF Secretariat in Abuja to discuss innovative financing models aimed at helping state governments mobilise investments and close infrastructure and fiscal capacity gaps across Nigeria's 36 states.

Welcoming the delegation, NGF Director-General, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, described the engagement as "a timely step in deepening Nigeria's subnational development agenda."

A statement issued on Thursday by the NGF Director of Media and Strategic Communications, Yunusa Abdullahi, quoted Shittu as saying: "We value UNDP's partnership in helping states become more competitive and investment-ready. Our goal is to create a pathway where subnational governments can independently attract, manage, and sustain investments that directly impact lives and livelihoods."

He added that with UNDP's technical support and the Forum's coordination structure, states could become key drivers of Nigeria's economic transformation.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Raymond Gilpin commended the NGF's leadership in establishing platforms that enable states to engage effectively with global investors.

Also speaking, Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah described the collaboration as "a continuation of UNDP's long-standing partnership with the Nigeria Governors' Forum to accelerate inclusive, equitable, and sustainable growth across Nigeria."