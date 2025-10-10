Nigeria: Police Arrest 26 Suspected Kidnappers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 26 suspected kidnappers and recovered four fabricated firearms, dangerous weapons, and ₦546,000 believed to be part of ransom proceeds.

The arrests were made during a series of coordinated operations carried out between 3rd and 5th October 2025, across various locations in the state.

The operations involved officers from the Anchau Division, the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS), and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command.

Details of the operations were contained in a statement issued by the Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, on 9th October 2025.

In one of the operations conducted in the early hours of October 5, six suspects, including one Jibrin Abubakar, a.k.a. "Oga," were arrested following credible intelligence.

The suspects had kidnapped a 60-year-old man, Idris Adamu, on 22nd September, holding him for several days and releasing him after collecting a ransom of N5 million.

Two more suspects were arrested after a gun duel with police, while two others are currently on the run.

During the raid, police recovered two locally fabricated pump-action guns, five empty cartridges, amulets, and ₦546,000 in cash, believed to be part of the ransom.

In another operation on 3rd October, a suspect identified as Habibu Alhaji Ahmadu, a.k.a. "Munyaye", from Ikara LGA, was arrested with two fabricated revolver rifles.

He confessed to a previous attack on a resident and was linked to a gang of bandits operating in the area. His accomplices, Buhari and Shede, are still at large.

Further raids were carried out on 4th October in Gazara Village, Makarfi LGA, where 14 suspects were arrested, including a previously charged kidnapper, Bello Umar.

Additional arrests were made at a nearby toll gate, with the recovery of cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.

All suspects are currently in custody as the investigation continues. The Command is working to track down remaining gang members and recover more arms.