Nigeria: University Staff Protest in Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa Over Withheld Salaries, Allowances

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), on Thursday, staged a protest in some states across the country over withheld salaries and allowances.

NASU and SSANU, Bayero University Kano (BUK) chapter, held a protest within the university premises, following a directive from the national leadership of the two unions after the expiration of a one-week ultimatum and an additional two-week grace period issued to the federal government.

Addressing journalists during the protest, the National Vice President of SSANU (North West), Sabo Balarabe Wudil, said the action was necessitated by the federal government's failure to meet longstanding demands.

"We are on the streets because our demands have been ignored for too long. The federal government has withheld our two months' salaries from the 2022 strike, failed to implement the 2009 agreement, and neglected the payment of salary arrears from January to December 2023," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Wudil also lamented the non-release of N40 billion in Earned Allowances, noting that only N10 billion was paid out of the N50 billion approved in 2022.

He added that despite several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed with the government, none had been honoured.

"We are peaceful unions. We want peace to reign, but we also want justice. This protest is just the beginning. If the government fails to act, our national bodies will decide the next line of action," he said.

Receiving the protest letter on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Development), Professor Amina Mustapha, assured the unions of the university's support.

"I want to assure you that the Vice-Chancellor is with you in this struggle. We will forward your grievances to the appropriate authorities," she said.

Daily Trust reports that the protesters were carrying placards with various inscriptions, including "Treat non-teaching staff with dignity", "We worked, you withheld. Release our two months salary", "25%/35% salary arrears are our right" and "No more promises, action now", among others.

Protest at ABU Zaria, FULAFIA

Also, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the NASU and SSANU staged a peaceful protest over unmet demands at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Samaru campus, on Thursday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, Mohammed Yunusa, JAC Chairman ABU Zaria branch, said the protest followed a directive from the National JAC headquarters in Abuja for a one-day nationwide protest.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as "Enough is Enough, pay our withheld salaries", "FG honour our 2009 agreement", "Justice delayed is Justice denied", among others.

The members marched peacefully within the campus from the Senate Building to the main gate of the university.

The JAC Chairman said once the national body directs an indefinite closure of the universities, the ABU chapter will comply.

Similarly, NASU and SSANU at the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) joined their counterparts across the country in the protest.

The branch chairman of SSANU, Comrade Daniel Dajen, led the protesting members on the university premises.

In his address, Dajen stated that the Federal Government and the Association are supposed to renegotiate every five years.

"Our issue is the non-renegotiation of the 2009 agreement. Based on the agreement, we are expected to renegotiate our salaries and allowances every five years, but from 2009 to date, nothing has been done," he said.

He added that the failure of the Federal Government to fulfil its promise led to the association's strike in 2022, and members' salaries were withheld.

Dajen said that the public should blame the Federal Government if the association takes any decision that the public might not be happy with.