West Africa: Nigeria Endorses Dr Elias As Candidate for ICJ Election

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially presented Dr Taoheed Olufemi Elias as its candidate for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations' principal judicial organ, ahead of the decisive global vote scheduled for November 2025.

The announcement marks Nigeria's strongest diplomatic bid in over three decades to reclaim a seat on the ICJ bench, a position the country last occupied through the late Justice Bola Ajibola, who served until 1994.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, in his remarks, described the move as "a defining moment for Nigeria, Africa, and the global rule of law."

He said, "Dr Elias is a jurist of learning, integrity, and vision, a man whose scholarship and service reflect Africa's enduring contribution to international law."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Tuggar emphasised that Elias' nomination represents not just Nigeria, but the entire ECOWAS subregion, which has not had representation at the ICJ since Judge Abdul Koroma of Sierra Leone completed his term in 2011.

"This long silence must end," Tuggar said emphatically. "The ICJ must reflect equitable geographical representation. Africa's voice must once again help shape the conscience of the international legal order.

Elias, an internationally acclaimed jurist, currently serves as a Judge ad hoc at the ICJ and boasts over 30 years of global legal and diplomatic experience.

His résumé includes senior roles at the United Nations, World Bank Administrative Tribunal, and Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

He also presides over administrative tribunals for the OPEC Fund (Vienna) and the Islamic Development Bank (Jeddah).

An academic powerhouse, Elias lectures in International Law at Queen Mary University of London and has been a trusted legal adviser to several governments and international organisations.

The Foreign Minister noted that Elias' candidacy reaffirms Nigeria's long-standing belief that "law, not power, should govern relations among nations."

He, therefore, appealed to the diplomatic community to rally behind Nigeria's nominee at both the UN General Assembly and Security Council elections, asserting that support for Elias was support for justice, diversity, and global fairness.

"In endorsing Elias, you affirm not only the integrity of the court, but the principles that keep our world anchored in justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is a defining moment for our country. Through Dr Elias, Nigeria's voice for justice and fairness will once again echo through the halls of The Hague," Tuggar said.