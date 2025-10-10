Nigeria: Gov Kefas Launches 5-Year Strategic Peace Plan

Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has launched a comprehensive Five-Year Strategic Plan for the Taraba State Bureau for Peace and Conflict Management, aimed at strengthening peace, social cohesion, and development across the state.

The launch of the strategic plan, held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House in Jalingo, was officiated by the Chief of Staff, Government House Administration, Dr Jeji Williams, on behalf of Governor Kefas.

The plan outlined key responsibilities for the Bureau, including conflict mediation, peace initiative coordination, promotion of social harmony, and the establishment of early warning systems.

Governor Kefas, through his representative, reaffirmed his administration's focus on peace, security, development, and inclusive governance.

He thanked the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation and GIZ Peace Core Project for their support in crafting the plan, and urged collective commitment from community leaders, civil society, and the public to ensure successful implementation.

Dr. Innocent Solomon, Chairman of the Bureau, emphasised the importance of institutionalising peace in a state with a history of communal and ethnic conflict.

He called the launch a milestone in establishing a structured, proactive approach to conflict resolution.

Stakeholders, including GIZ witnessed the unveiling of the Strategic Framework and Action Plan for the state.