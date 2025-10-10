Nigeria: Protest Rocks Unicross Over Unpaid Salaries

10 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Richard Ndoma

Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) University of Cross River (UNICROSSS branch), yesterday in Calabar staged a peaceful protest at the institution in solidarity with their sister tertiary institutions over the federal government's unfulfilled demands and agreements.

The union members stated that they're protesting the federal government's failure to implement a 2009 agreement regarding their welfare and benefits.

The unions want the government to honour the 2009 agreement and implement the accrued salaries and benefits, citing the current economic hardship in the country as a reason for the government to prioritise their welfare.

The protest was held in solidarity with the national unions' directive, indicating a unified stance.

The protest highlights the ongoing struggles of university staff in Nigeria and the need for the government to address their concerns.

Speaking to newsmen at the venue of the protest march, which took place yesterday at UNICROSSS main campus, Calabar, NASU chairman, Comrade Atim Amah, in the company of SSANU secretary, Comrade Sunny Inaku, said the unions are protesting in solidarity with their members working at tertiary institutions.

They urged the government to implement and honour agreements entered into by both parties to cushion the effect of economic hardships in the country.

The union leaders who spoke after kick-starting a protest march from the new Cafeteria to the main gate of the Calabar campus stressed that they led their members out for the protest in solidarity with the national unions' directive.

