Nigeria: Imo ADC Appoints Agu DG Support Groups, Others

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Imo State chapter, has appointed Comrade Agu Diamond Bryan as director-general of the Directorate of Support Groups, Diaspora Affairs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The appointment was formally conveyed through a letter signed by the state chairman of ADC, Professor James Okoroma.

Comrade Agu, a former publicity secretary of the party, is a seasoned professional and media expert.

He is a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), a Fellow of the Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria, and a Fellow of the African Institute of Strategic Managers, among other professional bodies.

According to the letter, Comrade Agu's appointment is in recognition of his vast experience, integrity, and proven capacity to drive the party's grassroots mobilisation efforts, especially as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

As director-general, his responsibilities include, "ensuring that all support groups operating under the Imo ADC are formally registered with the party, conducting background checks on all support groups, CSOs, and NGOs intending to work with the party to ensure compliance with ADC's constitution.

"Enforcing internal regulations to prevent sabotage or infiltration by groups allegedly sponsored by political opponents; integrating genuine and committed support groups into the activities of the party; and designing programmes and initiatives to enhance the contributions of support groups to the development and success of ADC."

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the party's secretariat, Professor Okoroma reaffirmed the party's readiness to strengthen grassroots engagement by equipping key actors, such as Comrade Agu, with the legal and institutional backing to perform effectively.

He said, "Comrade Agu was carefully selected because of his competence, character, and capacity. The leadership of the party officially recognizes his role, and we're confident he will deliver," Professor Okoroma stated.

He emphasised that the ADC is opening its doors to all Imolites, promoting inclusivity, and building a stronger, people-oriented political movement.

"We are taking the party to the people. Imo people are ready for a new direction -- economically, socially, and politically. ADC will provide that platform for change," he said.

Speaking with journalists, shortly after the swearing in, Comrade Agu commended the party leadership for entrusting him with the role, describing the appointment as a vote of confidence in his capabilities.

He pledged to mobilise and coordinate all ADC support groups within the state and the diaspora to ensure victory at all levels.

His words, "This appointment shows the kind of trust the party leadership has in me. I will not take it for granted. Our people are yearning for real change, and ADC is the only credible alternative platform for Imolites to actualize their hopes and aspirations for good governance," he said.

He also criticised the current APC-led administrations at both the state and national levels, noting that despite a few development projects, the overwhelming poverty and hardship experienced by citizens underscore the urgent need for change.

"Imo people are tired. The poverty level is heartbreaking. We cannot afford to allow APC to continue. My goal is to galvanize all credible support groups, both within and outside Nigeria, to work towards total victory for ADC in 2027," he submitted.