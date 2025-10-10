Nigeria: Unicef, EU Laud Otti for Transparent Budget Portfolio Miconduct

The lead consultant for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Abia State, on programme-based Budgeting Workshop, Prof. Frances Obafemi, has described Dr Alex Otti's administration as very transparent in its budgetary system.

The workshop is being sponsored by the European Union (EU) with UNICEF as its facilitator.

Speaking with journalists during the workshop on "Supporting Sustainable Social Protection System in Nigeria," organised by UNICEF and the EU, Prof. Obafemi stated that the government has "continued to operate a transparent budgetary system and is also willing to improve on its transparency."

"It is supporting UNICEF and the EU to realise a formidable budgeting system in the state. The Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Kingsley Anosike's passion in making sure budgeting is transparent shows they're willing to improve on their transparency", Prof. Obafemi stated.

"Before now, budgeting has been an online ministry-based process, but we're changing, making budgeting programmes and activities move further. And in order to do that, there's a need to build the capacity of relevant MDAs in the various states.

"So, what UNICEF is doing in Abia, sponsored by EU is to improve the capacity of the personnel of the relevant ministries in preparing programme based budget. And in doing this, we have various steps, first is to teach them how to prepare medium term expenditure which has been done in Aba in September 2025.

"The second leg is to prepare the process of medium term sectoral strategy. So, what we have here in Umuahia are the four focal sectors namely: Health, Education, Poverty and Social Protection and Planning Ministries.

"Though Abia State government is very enthusiastic in ensuring transparency in its budgeting system, our focus is on these sectors. So, we're here in Umuahia on the workshop on sectoral strategy that would lead us to the preparation of the budget", she said.

The professor of Economics from the University of Calabar, Cross River State, commended Governor Otti and the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Anosike, for their doggedness in ensuring the enthronement of transparent budgeting in the state financial system and described their passion as laudable.

In his contribution, the social policy officer of UNICEF at the Enugu office, Dr. Victor Chima stressed that Abia State government has assisted UNICEF and EU to ensure transparency in budgeting portfolio.

He highlighted that the EU was funding the workshop through UNICEF to ensure that budgets are adequately and properly done based on the priority and vision of the state.

"Before now, states would budget based on needs, but UNICEF came in to strengthen the social protection system, pointing out the programme which starts from 2025 to 2027, would ensure accountability and transparency in the budgetary system of the state," he said.