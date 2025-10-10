Nigeria: Political Soldering - Mana As Military Administrator of Plateau State

Enigmatic, astute, diligent, professional, officer and gentleman, suave and princely; He was later to become an exemplary politician who after soldiering became a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2007.

It was the late Major- General Joseph Nanven Garba who wrote the book "Diplomatic Soldiering" and introduced the phrase into Nigeria's literary lexicon. That was an author-biography and compilation of his sojourn as Nigeria's external affairs minister of that time (1975-1978).

But this tribute is about Sen. (Col) Muhammadu Mana, mss, fss, psc+ erstwhile Military Administrator (MILAD) of Plateau State which at that time, comprised the present Nasarawa State; before October 1996 when it was separated by the amin8syration of late General Sani Abacha GCFR.

In 1994, I was appointed Director of Press AAffairs DOPA, to the Plateau State Military Administrator, Lt. Col. Muhammadu Mana as he then was. I took over from Sir Joseph Ntung Ari, the fluent speaking gentleman. Before then our paths with Mana had never crossed. My very first encounter with him was on resumption of office as DOPA. His clear directive on that day to me was to address the press on the on-going nationwide petrol scarcity protest which was biting in the state with several unfounded allegations to wit and the consequent "stay at home" by civil servants of the state. I later got to know that he followed the news that evening on the NTA Jos and the local media keenly.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Unknown to me however, it was to further assess my suitability, ability and competence. The verdict may have resulted in my long stay as DOPA up to 1996 and continued thereafter in Nasarawa State upon creation. It was from here after a very brief stint as State Director of Information that I was appointed Hon. Commissioner of Social Development, Youths, Sports and culture, later Hon. Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, and eventually, the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport in Nasarawa state, thanks to Col. Mana's mentorship.

This litmus test was to baptize me into the art of image making and media management at that high governmental level in addition to my other abilities in leadership.

As MILAD, Col. Mana ensured that apart from the ADC then Capt. AA Jidda now retired Major General AA Jidda and the personal physician Dr. Nimkur, the DOPA was one of the very first to review media reports and the day's activities in order to herald the day's daily governance demand which would be coordinated by Mr. Francis Bot, the foremost Director of Protocol (DOP). Col. Mana had other hands, Robert and Kabiru from the other ranks of military service. They were useful in connecting the rest of us with iur boss in difficult times.

Colonel Muhammadu was open to new ideas and supportive of efforts and innovations. He was hands on. He taught us accountability by recording in a note book, (not computer), every single expenditure that he apprived and closely monitored utilization. In support of innovation, many will remember the trip by bus from Jos to Awe for the commissioning of that road, the first by any administration in then Plateau state. I suggested that move as a PR stunt. The Military Administrator, all the correspondents, and commissioners boarded the bus on that memorable trip. The exciting moment came when journalists were interviewed by the Administrator while on the trip in the bus to Awe. I recall the Sangarin Awe and his welcome party, walking passed the bus to the smaller black official cars not knowing that Colonel Muhammadu Mana, Military Administrator, was in the bus provided by the General Manager of Plateau Riders of that time, Mr. Manasseh on my request and arrangement. The likes of Dame Paulyn Tallen (Health), Dr. Jonah Madugu (Education), Dr. Ramalan (Agriculture), Alh. Rajap ( Finance), Isaacs Dimka (Attoney General and Commissioner for Justice) among others were on that trip.

Typically, Col. Mana's training, skill set and capacity was brought to bear in the administration of such complex but easy to govern Plateau state, a melting pot of cultures not devoid of the currency of Nigeria's space and characteristic recline to the mundane for advantage. He was patriotic, detribalized and forward looking placing unity with great hope as the cornerpiece of progress and growth in the "Home of Peace and Tourism"

He came across as one who understood the nuances and persuasions of Plateau state. He was accessible to its leaders. Strict, disciplined and an organized gentleman, he did not tolerate failure but he was also a teacher, who would not hesitate to correct with the heart and voice of a father, mentor and leader.

He read every line and corrected every written piece, his instructions were clear as was his practice of meticulousness. Col. Mana it was, who as MILAD, will drive on the streets of Jos at night, counting the number of street light bulbs that were working or otherwise. He will thereafter summon the General Manager (GM) of Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) to enquire about the number of functional and non-functional street lights. That way he kept the officials on their toes.

-Omeri is former DG of National Orientation Agency

In the ministry of works, he knew the state of progress of all on-going projects in the state and would not hesitate to visit them even at odd hours and time to ascertain state of progress and that timelines are kept. One Mr. Biskanga in the state ministry of works then, was his right hand man for the various site inspections in this regard.

They also had a pen and paper plus a road map to all project sites in case of the Col.'s summon.

He made my work easier; he was available to the media and they became his friends; Prof. Taye Obateru of Vanguard, Major of Punch, Rima Shawulu of BBC, Sunday Dare now minister/cum adviser of the The News Magazine; Boni Haruna of the week; Judith, Mubo, Mrs. Oluwole, Mariam Aleshinloye, John Adikwu some of blessed memoy and the state media, Lami, Yakubu Tardy, Yakubu Ajala, Hamza Musa, Albert Longs and a host of others.

On his politics or political soldiering, Col. Mana was in touch with the political class, social elites and traditional leaders of the state. He visited them in their homes frequently and formally meets with them at least twice annually at an organized event in Government House, Rayfield. Among those in this category were retired officials, civil servants, community influencers, and service personnel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uniquely, he respected religious leaders with a sense of reverence; the Late Catholic Bishop G.G Ganaka, Anglican Arch Bishop Benjamin Kwashi, ECWA President Victor Musa, COCIN Rev. Luther Cishak, Alh. Said Hamajan, Justice Yahaya Kanana, Sheik Dawud and a host of others were his companions, counsellors and advisers. He met with them, took their counsel and Plateau was the better for it.

In some of his last comments about the staff that worked with him in Jos, Plateau State, Colonel Mana ever so compassionate will state "I chose you all carefully to work with me therefore I still monitor your progress. Your collective achievements, each of you showed I did not make a mistake".

Post Military Service, beloved Mana was elected to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2007 representing his Adamawa North Senatorial District. Col. Mana was kind, gallant and Spartan. Our MILAD became Senator Mana. He was a family man, born on 7th October 1950. He believed in Nigeria and remained committed to it. He will be missed by his lovely wife, children, friends, and siblings.

He would always admonish "Go for the good name and wealth will follow you, it may not be money, but goodwill." We, his staff, became his family.

May God grant you Aljannah Firdausi