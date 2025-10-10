African Development Bank President Calls for Solidarity Ahead of Critical ADF-17 Pledging Session

announcement

African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah has called for solidarity and decisive action as donor nations and beneficiary countries prepare for a crucial pledging session of the African Development Fund's 17th replenishment (ADF-17) cycle, scheduled for mid-December in London.

Addressing ADF Deputies and representatives from 37 African beneficiary nations at the close of a two-day preparatory meeting in Lusaka, Zambia, Dr Ould Tah stressed that the Fund is not just a traditional aid mechanism, but "a strategic investment vehicle designed to unlock private capital, build resilience, and drive inclusive growth across the continent's most vulnerable countries."

"This replenishment is not just about aid, but about investment with measurable returns," he said. "The ADF remains our collective instrument to unlock private capital, foster resilience, and drive inclusive growth."

At the Lusaka meeting, the Zambian government announced it would commit $5 million to the African Development Fund's 17th replenishment.

The Lusaka meeting featured field visits that showcased the tangible impact of ADF financing, including to the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia facility and the Science and Technology Education Project at the University of Zambia. The visits underscore how concessional finance translates into food security, youth employment, and foundations for a greater self-reliant Africa.

Calling for efficiency and focus ahead of the London meeting in December 2025, President Ould Tah urged delegates to finalise policy discussions and commitments in Lusaka. "I have only one request for you: even as we leave Lusaka, let us continue with bilateral engagements to conclude all our discussions on policy commitments and related matters, so that our meetings in London can focus fully on pledges and partnership," he stated.

He commended ADF deputies for their constructive engagement and the legitimate concerns they raised throughout the proceedings, noting that their guidance will inform the next phase of preparations.

"As we now turn our eyes toward London, let us carry with us the spirit of Lusaka: one of unity, pragmatism, and shared determination that will make ADF-17 an emblematic replenishment for Africa," he said. "I am convinced that the pledging session will mark not an end, but a beginning: the start of a new cycle of ambition, confidence, and results."

The African Development Fund is the concessional window of the African Development Bank Group, providing critical financing to 37 low-income and fragile countries in Africa. It supports infrastructure development, regional integration, private sector growth, and governance reforms that drive sustainable development and poverty reduction across the continent.

An ADF-16 Delivery and Results Report presented at the Lusaka meeting demonstrated the Fund's transformative impact in 2024. Titled "Driving Inclusive Growth: Strategic Investments for Impactful Results," it revealed that ADF investments provided 2.9 million people with access to clean water services, connected over 500,000 people to electricity--including more than 250,000 women--and improved health services for 1.2 million people. The Fund also supported over 24,000 agribusinesses - more than a third led by women - and trained 520,000 farmers in climate-resilient practices. Additionally, it supported rehabilitation of 614 km of roads and helped create or support more than 560,000 jobs, while expanding basic ICT services to an additional 1.3 million people.

With the December pledging session approaching, the 17th replenishment represents a critical opportunity to mobilise stronger international support for Africa's most vulnerable nations amid ongoing global economic headwinds and climate challenges.

Click here to watch the ADF impact video: https://vimeo.com/1125128800