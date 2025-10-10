Ghana: Legal Aid to the Rescue...Court Acquits Motor Rider Accused of Rape

The Accra High Court has acquitted and discharged a 26-year-old motor rider, Yussif Salifu, who was accused of raping a mother of one at Destenya, near Devtraco Estates, on May 7, 2021.

The court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, freed the accused after the prosecution failed to prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The complainant, Portia Paalong, a 26-year-old maidservant, alleged that the accused forcibly had sex with her at knife-point in her kiosk around 1:00 a.m. on the said date.

However, in her judgment delivered on July 17, 2025, Justice Aryeetey noted that the prosecution's case was fraught with inconsistencies and lacked corroboration.

According to the court, the prosecution only succeeded in proving that the complainant was a female above 26 years at the time of the alleged incident. The judge held that the evidence suggested that the sexual act was either consensual or never occurred.

Justice Aryeetey observed that the testimonies of the two other prosecution witnesses were hearsay since they were not present during the alleged incident.

She further ruled that the accused's purported confession statement, dated May 14, 2021, was inadmissible as it did not comply with Section 120 of the Evidence Act, 1975 (NRCD 323).

The court also noted that the medical report did not detect semen in the complainant's vagina. Given that she had admitted the accused did not ejaculate and was already a mother, the report did not support her claim of rape.

Justice Aryeetey concluded that there was no direct or indirect evidence linking the accused to the alleged sexual act, and accordingly, Salifu was acquitted and discharged.

The lawyer who represented Yussif Salifu was Mr Jeffrey Adamson Abbey of the Legal Aid Commission, Greater Accra Division.