Ghana: National Teacher Prize Winner Praises Prudential Bank

The 2025 Ghana Teacher Prize 1st Runner Up, Sabina Ferguson-Haizel, a Kindergarten Teacher at Archbishop Andoh Roman Catholic Basic School in Tema, has expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Prudential Bank for sponsoring her award.

Ferguson-Haizel was awarded a brand-new 4x4 pickup truck for her outstanding dedication to teaching at the National Ceremony held in Ho.

Speaking on the award, she said, "I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude to Prudential Bank for this incredible award. This vehicle will greatly enhance my movement around, allowing me to reach more learners and communities, and I'm deeply thankful for the Bank's recognition of our hard work."

This year's event marked the sixth time Prudential Bank has sponsored the award, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to supporting education in Ghana.

The event featured a stellar lineup of dignitaries, including Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who praised teachers for their hard work, resilience, and sacrifices in nurturing generations of learners.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, also commended teachers for their invaluable contribution to national development, reaffirming the government's pledge to strengthen teacher support systems and enhance conditions of service.

Other notable winners on the day included Richard W. Tiimob of Savelugu Senior High School, who was named the Most Outstanding Teacher and received a three-bedroom house; Leticia Yawa Akabutoo of St. Catherine SHS, who received a saloon car as second runner-up; Emmanuel Kofi Otchere-Larbi, who was recognised as Outstanding College Lecturer and received a 4x4 vehicle; Michael Mensah Annang, who won Best in Leadership and Administration with a saloon car; and Gifty Kwakoa Afari, who took home a saloon car as Best Non-Teaching Staff.

The Ministry of Education congratulated all teachers for their role in nation-building and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting them in delivering quality education for every Ghanaian child.

The Ghana Teacher Prize Awards celebrates the dedication and service of teachers across the country.