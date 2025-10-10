Liberia: Healthcare Workers in Southeastern Counties Trained in Emotional Intelligence

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has completed the second phase of its Basic Customer Care Services Training for Nurses and Midwives, bringing renewed hope for improved patient care in southeastern Liberia.

Held from September 15-25, 2025 at the William V.S. Tubman University campus in Harper, Maryland County, the training gathered more than 20 healthcare professionals from Sinoe, Grand Kru, and Maryland counties.

The initiative, supported by the World Bank, forms part of the Ministry's broader effort to rebuild public trust in Liberia's healthcare system by strengthening frontline workers in critical care and emotional intelligence.

The training was facilitated by External Experts, Boiyan P. Kpadeh who led sessions on critical care and Eric Baggeur who focused on customer service and emotional intelligence. Key components included emergency response techniques, managing patient communication, interpersonal relationships in clinical settings, and addressing patient needs before, during, and after treatment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This training marks the beginning of a nationwide rollout intended to strengthen Liberia's healthcare system from the grassroots level," said Kpadeh.

The sessions also benefitted from the expertise of Sofia Thomas, Deputy Chief Nurse and Midwifery Officer who stressed the urgency of continuous professional development:

"It has been a while since our health workers left the classroom, and to be more professional in the work, it requires this kind of in-service training," she noted.

Wesseh Koiblee, Clinical and Hospital Coordinator at the Ministry of Health highlighted that the ultimate goal is to cultivate more compassionate, patient-centered health workers.

Maryland County Health Officer, Dr. Siedoh Freeman, echoed that sentiment, underlining the link between training and maternal health outcomes.

"When nurses and midwives are better trained, it means more mothers go home with their babies alive and healthy and that is the true measure of progress in our health system."

Meanwhile, several participants described the program as life-changing. Davidetta Karmbor Collins, a clinician at JJ Dossen Hospital in Harper, called it an "eye-opener."

Christopher Nyumnnah, Officer-in-Charge at Barclayville Health Center in Grand Kru County, emphasized that the sessions on emotional management and interpersonal relationships gave them practical skills to improve the way they interact with their patients and their families."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Charles Jarsor, Director for Nurses and Midwifery at JJ Dossen Hospital added that participants were committed to sharing knowledge with their colleagues to extend the benefits of the training across multiple facilities.

The Ministry of Health with continued support from the World Bank, intends to extend the program to other counties in the coming months. The broader goal is to ensure that healthcare workers across Liberia are not only skilled in critical care but also equipped with the compassion and emotional intelligence needed to restore confidence in the country's health system.