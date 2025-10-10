Mali: United States to Implement Visa Bond Pilot Program for Malian Travelers

10 October 2025
United States Embassy (Bamako)
press release

The U.S. Department of State, in coordination with the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security, has established a Visa Bond Pilot Program. Effective October 23, 2025, nationals of Mali who are otherwise found eligible for a B-1/B-2 business or tourist visa will be required to post a visa bond of up to $10,000 before the visa can be issued.

The pilot reinforces the United States government's commitment to protecting America's borders and safeguarding U.S. national security. Countries may be included in the pilot based on high overstay rates, screening and vetting deficiencies, concerns regarding acquisition of citizenship by investment without a residency requirement, and foreign policy considerations. The Department of State may update the list of participant countries throughout the Visa Bond Pilot period.

Under this program, consular officers must require any citizen or national traveling on a passport issued by Mali who is found otherwise eligible for a B-1/B-2 visa to post a bond in the amount of $5,000 or $10,000. In making such determinations, the consular officer will take into account the visa applicant's circumstances at the time of the interview. The applicant must also submit a Department of Homeland Security Form I-352 agreeing to the terms of the bond through the Department of the Treasury's online payment platform Pay.gov. This requirement applies to all Malian passport holders regardless of place of application.

The Department of State is constantly reviewing and evaluating screening and vetting procedures worldwide to ensure that our visa process upholds the highest standards for U.S. national security and public safety. For more information on U.S. visa policies and publicly available visa statistics, please visit Travel.State.Gov.

