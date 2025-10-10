Ghana: Daddy Lumba's Wife, Children Run to Court to Injunct December 6 Funeral Arrangements

The direct family of the late highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, have raised issues with funeral arrangements circulating on social media.

According to a statement from the family, the supposed funeral date announced by Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu and a funeral committee was done without the knowledge or consent of the musician's immediate family.

The family described the situation as "deeply distressing," especially for the late musician's wife, Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh, who reportedly learned about her husband's funeral plans through social media.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The statement explained that since Mr. Fosuh's death on July 26, 2025, there has been a deliberate effort to exclude his wife from discussions and decisions regarding the funeral.

The family described this as disrespectful and contrary to cultural and moral values.

It further clarified that Daddy Lumba was legally married to Mrs. Akosua Serwah Fosuh in Bornheim, Germany, on December 23, 2004, and under German law, a person cannot legally enter into another marriage while still married.

To prevent further confusion, the family has filed an injunction to halt all funeral and burial plans until proper discussions are held.

They also assured fans and supporters that official information on the funeral will be announced soon.

The family expressed appreciation for the love and support shown by the public and promised a respectful and dignified farewell for the late music icon.