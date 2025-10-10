Liberia: Govt to Commence All Civil Works October 15

The Ministry of Public Works has engaged with road contractors ahead of the dry season to convey its plan and make known its expectations, stressing the importance of using the time to achieve a significant level of works that will go a long way in changing the narratives around road infrastructure.

The Ministry believes that the move was not only strategic, but one that afforded it the opportunity to clearly restate its goal for the dry season, and ensured that the contractors understood the depth of importance attached to achieving its objectives.

In his opening remark, Minister Roland Layfette Giddings thanked the contractors for their steadfast commitment to Liberia's development, with particular emphasis on road rehabilitation and maintenance works that were done under the President's 100-Day Deliverables, which became an offshoot of President Boakai's policy statement that "No Car Will Get Stock in the Mud."

Expressing deep sentiments, Minister Giddings explained that although the Ministry of Public Works had the resources to facilitate rehabilitation works, it would not have been possible without the measure of patriotism the contractors showed in restoring those very bad roads and making them pliable for all seasons-rainy and dry.

"Today, we have called you here to formally acknowledge your enormous contributions to this country, and want to admonish you to approach this dry season with even higher vigor, knowing that your responsibility is not only to Liberia, but to you as citizens", the Works Minister stated.

Buttressing the Minister's statement, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Prince D. Tambah, informed the contractors that the Ministry has set October 15th as an official date for the commencement of all civil works ranging from road rehabilitation, maintenance, & construction, to the installation of bailey bridges, as well as the construction of reinforced concrete bridges. Deputy Minister Tambah cautioned the contractors to ensure that all works are executed within the required timelines, as the Ministry is not positioned to consider excuses.

Meanwhile, he urged contractors to ensure that their equipment are readied before the scheduled date, and that their works must meet the minimum standard the Ministry has set. Additionally, Deputy Minister Tambah advised them to remain very sensitive towards the Ministry's regulation on public safety by installing signages during the construction process.

"The Ministry has also carried out reforms in the payment process, and this is aimed at alleviating the constraints contractors go through to receive payment for works done. The Ministry has engaged and made necessary negotiations with concerning entities to expedite contractors' payment process", he concluded.

Road Contractors, in response to the Ministry, thanked the leadership for its stewardship in running the Ministry in a more effective way. While they committed themselves to helping the sector achieve its aims and objectives, they equally appealed to the Ministry to revisit payment methods as was promised, especially the designated currency their individual contract recognizes.

This, they said, is meant to avoid the effects of the fluctuating exchange rate that often cut deep into their profit margins. However, they assured the Ministry of their readiness to begin massive works as at the stipulated date.

Minister Giddings concluded the meeting by restating the importance to make the most use of the dry season, adding that it is only during such period that actual works can be done.

Road construction underway in rural Liberia

The rainy season, he said, is mostly used for planning and the Ministry left absolutely no stone unturned but ensured that the framework of the Octopus Strategy was well put into perspective and ready for full implementation during the dry season. He furthered that by the cessation of the dry season, the Ministry expects nothing less than be best out of all its contractors.

The Deputy Minister for Administration, Deputy Minister for Rural Development & Community Services, Assistant Minister for Planning & Research, Assistant Minister for Operations, Assistant Minister for Rural Development & Community Services, Assistant Minister for Construction, and Assistant Minister for Administration, were all in attendance.