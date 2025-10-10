Liberia: Traditional Healer Jailed Five Years for Manslaughter in Nimba County

A traditional healer identified as Madiswon Gaye, popularly known as "Dao-Dao," has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter in connection with the death of a man during a failed gun protection ritual.

The Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquellie found Gaye guilty of negligently causing the death of a 32-year-old man while performing what he described as a traditional "bulletproof" preparation. The ruling has reignited debate over the safety and regulation of traditional healing practices in rural Liberia.

Ritual Turns Fatal

According to court records, Gaye conducted the ritual and later fired a gun as part of the protective demonstration, fatally shooting the victim. The court determined that his actions were reckless and violated Liberian law, despite being rooted in customary beliefs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the hearing, Gaye expressed remorse for the killing, telling reporters, "I am sorry. This was a mistake. I ask the court and the family for forgiveness."

Judge: Culture No Defense for Crime

Presiding Judge Papa Suah said the evidence clearly established Gaye's responsibility for the fatal act, emphasizing that cultural traditions cannot excuse unlawful conduct.

"The law is clear--no cultural or traditional practice can justify the taking of a life," the judge said before handing down the sentence.

County Attorney John Miah welcomed the verdict, describing it as proof of the judiciary's commitment to upholding the law while respecting Liberia's diverse traditions.

"This decision shows that even within traditional practices, human life must remain paramount," Miah said.

Calls for Regulation of Traditional Healers

The case has sparked renewed calls for regulation of traditional healers in Nimba County, where herbal medicine and spiritual rituals remain widespread alternatives to modern healthcare.

Local health officials have urged the Ministry of Health and the Traditional Council to strengthen oversight and provide training to practitioners to prevent future tragedies.

Members of the victim's family, though still mourning their loss, said they were satisfied with the court's ruling, calling it "a step toward justice and accountability within Liberia's traditional health system."