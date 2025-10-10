Liberia: Labour Advocate Reports Death Threats After Exposing Workplace Abuses

Liberian labour and environmental justice advocate George S. Tengbeh says he is living in fear after receiving repeated death threats linked to his public criticism of poor labour practices and the weak enforcement of worker protections nationwide.

Tengbeh, who heads the Liberia Labour and Governance Alliance (LILGA), told reporters on Wednesday that he and his family have received numerous anonymous calls and text messages since he began publishing findings exposing what he described as "systemic failures and compromises" within the Ministry of Labour.

"Since last year, I have constantly received death threats," Tengbeh said. "Because I cannot rely on the state for protection, I have taken it upon myself to be my own security."

Complaint Filed, Little Action Taken

According to LILGA, a formal complaint supporting Tengbeh was filed with Justice Minister Oswald Tweh on September 18, 2024, and later received by the Liberia National Police on October 8, 2024. However, Tengbeh said police only began investigating after he personally followed up with the Ministry of Justice and the Crimes Against the Person Division.

As of this report, no update has been provided to Tengbeh or his legal representatives.

Advocate Known for Exposing Labour Violations

A long-time labour rights defender, Tengbeh has been an outspoken critic of corporate exploitation and government inaction. He has accused the Ministry of Labour of failing to enforce the Decent Work Act of 2015, while citing persistent labour abuses at several major companies, including ArcelorMittal Liberia, Mano Manufacturing Company, Firestone, Western Cluster, Sethi Steel, Jeety Rubber, and Bea Mountain.

His organization, LILGA, has led several high-profile cases--among them the Mano Oil Palm Plantation dispute, which resulted in back pay for over 1,400 workers after alleged illegal salary deductions. The group also championed campaigns that secured overtime pay and benefits for construction workers at New Redemption Hospital and New Platinum Hotel in Congo Town.

Tengbeh has repeatedly called out multinational corporations, particularly ArcelorMittal Liberia, for failing to meet commitments on local employment, workplace safety, and environmental standards.

Civil Society Condemns Threats

Civil society organizations and international partners have condemned the threats against Tengbeh and called for urgent government intervention.

"The government has an obligation to protect all citizens, especially those working to uphold justice and transparency," LILGA said in a statement. "If advocates can be threatened into silence, the fight for fair work, safety, and dignity in Liberia is in jeopardy."

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has also urged Liberia to strengthen whistleblower protections and enforce decent work standards. Advocates warn that failure to act on Tengbeh's case could discourage others from exposing labour violations.

Call for Enforcement and Reform

Despite government pledges to reform Liberia's labour sector--including reviewing the minimum wage and auditing foreign work permits--many experts say enforcement remains weak and politically influenced. Workers in rural and concession areas, they argue, continue to face exploitation and intimidation.

For Tengbeh, the threats will not stop his campaign.

"The struggle for workers' rights is not about me," he said. "It's about justice for every Liberian whose sweat keeps this country running."