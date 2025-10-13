The Federal Government has cautioned the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) against embarking on a strike action, reiterating that the "no work, no pay" policy remains in force.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai'd Ahmed, stated this in a press statement released on Sunday by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade.

The Ministers reaffirmed government's unwavering commitment to constructive engagement with ASUU towards a sustainable resolution of all outstanding issues affecting the university system.

According to the statement, "The Federal Government has demonstrated sincerity, patience, and goodwill in its dialogue with the Union.

"Virtually all the concerns raised by ASUU have been addressed, including the introduction of a substantial percentage of teaching allowance and significant improvements in the conditions of service of academic staff."

Reiterating the enforcement of existing labour laws, the Ministers warned that the administration would not compromise on accountability.

"The 'no work, no pay' policy remains an extant labour law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the government will be guided by this law should academic activities be disrupted in the nation's universities."

The statement added that the few remaining matters were those that rightfully fall within the jurisdiction of the governing councils of the respective universities, which have been recently reconstituted to handle such internal issues.

While stressing government's commitment to ensuring that students remain in school, the Ministers expressed disappointment that ASUU had chosen to proceed with strike action despite government's compliance with agreed timelines.

"The government had met the deadline for presenting its position to the union as agreed, yet instead of reverting to the Ministry in continuation of dialogue, ASUU has chosen to proceed with strike action.

"This action does not reflect a spirit of cooperation or fairness to the students and the public, especially given government's demonstrable commitment and concrete steps already taken," the statement added.

The Ministers further stated that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government has continued to prioritise the welfare of university staff and the stability of the academic calendar.

"Dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path to resolving disagreements. Government remains open to engagement at any level to prevent unnecessary disruption in the education sector."

They assured Nigerian students, parents, and the general public that the Federal Government remains firmly committed to maintaining industrial harmony in the tertiary education system, while appealing to all academic unions to embrace partnership and dialogue rather than confrontation, in the collective interest of the nation's higher education system.

They also urged ASUU to reconsider its position and return to dialogue in the best interest of students and the future of Nigeria's education system.