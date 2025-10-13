Nigeria: 'I Know You Will Continue to Make Nigeria Proud', Tinubu Hails Son At 40

12 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has eulogized his Son, Seyi, at 40, saying he has made the family proud and will continue to make Nigeria proud.

In a birthday message he personally signed, the president said from an early age, Seyi has shown determination and desire to lead.

He said having watched him turn ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities, he has also shown that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact we make and the lives we touch.

Part of the statement said, "As you turn forty, I thank Almighty God for your life and the man you have become. You have walked your path with focus, courage, and humility, and you have done so with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others.

"From an early age, you have shown determination and a desire to create and lead. I have watched you turn ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities. In business and in service, you have shown that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact we make and the lives we touch.

"Forty is a special age. It bridges youthful drive and the more profound wisdom that life brings. You have carried your name with honour and have remained faithful to the values of discipline, integrity, and hard work.

" Our entire family is proud of you. We are proud of the family you are building with Layal, your devotion as a husband and father, and your commitment to making a difference in your generation.

"As you celebrate this milestone, remember that your strength lies in what you achieve and how you inspire others to believe in themselves. May God bless you with wisdom, good health, and peace.

"Happy 40th Birthday, my son. You have made us proud, and I know you will continue to make Nigeria proud."

