Nigeria: IMF Meetings - Cardoso Leads Nigerian Delegation As Finance Minister Falls Ill

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, will lead Nigeria's delegation to the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) scheduled to begin on Monday, October 13, in Washington, D.C.

The announcement of was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Cardoso, who serves as Nigeria's Alternate Governor at the Bretton Woods institutions, is representing the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who is currently indisposed.

The delegation will also include the Minister of State for Finance, Mrs. Doris Uzoka-Anite, alongside other senior government officials and representatives of key financial institutions.

According to the World Bank, the Annual Meetings will feature the Development Committee Plenary on October 16 and the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meeting on October 17.

The week-long sessions will also include regional briefings, press conferences, and high-level fora on global economic trends, international development, and financial stability.

The meetings, which bring together finance ministers, central bank governors, and development partners from around the world, provide a platform for policy discussions on global growth, debt sustainability, inflation management, and fiscal reforms.