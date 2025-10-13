Africa: Tears and Grief At Hotel Africa As Hundreds Face Homelessness Amid Mass Eviction

Published: October 13, 2025

MONROVIA -- Tears, grief, and frustration now grip the once vibrant communities surrounding the historic Hotel Africa in Lower Virginia as the Government of Liberia orders a sweeping eviction that could displace hundreds of families.

The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has given residents living across the Prefile, Blessings, and Villa communities until October 30, 2025, to vacate the 393.2 acres of land surrounding the iconic hotel. Officials say the eviction is part of a plan to reclaim and secure the property for "national development."

But for those who have called the area home for decades, the government's order feels more like a death sentence than progress.

"We Are Not Dogs--We Are Human Beings"

Under the sun-drenched streets of Blessings Community, emotions run high. Mothers clutch their children while men gather in small groups, trying to make sense of their uncertain future.

"We know it's development they want to do," said Ofelia M. Gbor, a longtime resident, tears rolling down her cheeks. "But we are appealing to them to find a place for us to move or give us something we can live on. Taking us from here within one month is like saying we are dogs. We are not dogs--we are human beings and citizens. My own grandmother was buried here."

Like Gbor, many other residents say they have nowhere else to go. For Mr. Zuannah B. Gibson, owner of Go-Ye Pentecostal Elementary School, the eviction could mean the end of both his home and livelihood.

"I've lived here since 1979 and helped build Hotel Africa under President Tolbert," he said. "What will happen to the 200 children attending my school? If the government wants us out, they should at least help us resettle. Otherwise, we'll end up in the streets dying."

Fear and Frustration Spread

Across the affected neighborhoods, residents are scrambling for answers. Many claim they have invested their life savings into building homes on what they believed was legally acquired land. Others say the short eviction notice, less than 30 days, is both unjust and inhumane.

"This is where we were born and raised," said Satta Silla, who has lived in the area for 35 years. "Everything we have is tied to this community. Instead of chasing us, the government should focus on renovating Hotel Africa to create jobs. Isn't that what the Rescue Agenda is about?"

The MPW eviction letter, signed by Zoning Inspector Eunice S. Cooper and approved by National Zoning Inspector Stephen Kamara, warns that any defiance will attract penalties. It also makes no mention of compensation or relocation support.

Emotional Meeting Ends in Outcry

At a tense community meeting held on October 10, 2025, at the Unity Conference Center, residents confronted ministry officials demanding answers. Instead, they were told there would be no compensation.

The announcement triggered tears and anger. "We suffered to vote for this president, did he come only to put us in the street?" cried Massa Tea, a pregnant widow and mother of five. "My husband died in May. Where does he want us to go?"

Local clergywoman Mother Lloyd joined the appeals: "Mr. President, you are a father; Madam First Lady, you are a mother. Look at our children and churches. When our homes are destroyed, where do you want us to go?"

Some residents, including Tinna M. Kanue, threatened to march to the Executive Mansion to petition President Joseph N. Boakai. "We voted for change, not punishment," she shouted. "We voted these people to improve our lives, but now they're digging our graves."

Others, like Christopher D. Zayzay, who claims to hold a public land deed for ten acres, accused the ministry of ignoring legal owners. "I bought my land legally. Yet the Ministry came without engagement. This is deliberate," he said.

Leaders Call for Fairness

District #17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson condemned the abrupt eviction but urged residents to remain calm. "Liberia needs development, yes, but removing citizens without compensation is unacceptable," he said. "We're not fighting the government for its land, we're asking for fairness."

According to MPW, more than 500 structures, including churches, schools, and mosques, have been marked "MPW-HA" for demolition. Public Works Minister Roland L. Giddings defended the decision, saying the government will not "bow down" on the plan to secure the Hotel Africa property for development.

"This place has to be secured for investment," he told reporters. "We're reclaiming it for national use."

A Landmark's Shadow

Built in 1979 under President William R. Tolbert Jr., Hotel Africa once symbolized Liberia's ambition and progress, hosting the historic Organization of African Unity (OAU) now African Union (AU) Summit that same year. But decades of war, neglect, and illegal occupation reduced the property to ruins.

Now, as the government seeks to restore it as a beacon of tourism and investment, its human cost is mounting.

For hundreds of residents facing displacement, development feels like a dream built on their tears.