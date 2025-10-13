Nigeria: How Abacha's Military Junta Killed Ogoni 4 and Ogoni 9 - Falana

PORT HARCOURT--HUMAN Rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, has said that the Ogoni 4 and the Ogoni 9 were brutally killed by the Sani Abacha military junta in 1995.

While speaking at the 84th posthumous birthday lecture of Ken Saro-Wiwa in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Falana gave a vivid account of the tragic incident.

The lawyer, who, along with late Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, defended Ken Saro-Wiwa and other MOSOP leaders, said that they withdrew from the proceedings when the special military tribunal frustrated them from tendering vital material evidence in favour of the accused persons.

Falana said: "In a desperate bid to exploit the oil resources without control, Shell Petroleum Development Company was granted licences by the Nigerian State to import arms and ammunition into the country under the pretext of protecting its assets. The weapons were later found in the hands of militant youths as communities were incited to attack and fight themselves. This was done to divert the attention of the people while the oil-rich region was fully exploited by Shell and other oil companies.

"When the divide and rule tactics of the multinational companies failed to silence the Ogoni people, the Task Force led by Col. Paul Okintimo took up the assignment of recruiting misguided militants to kill the Ogoni 4. Hence, when the leaders were attacked and killed by the youths, the soldiers who were present at the scene of the crime did not make any arrest. The bodies of the deceased were taken away by the soldiers to an unknown place."

In addition, he said: "As soon as Col. Okintimo informed the military authorities of the killing of the Ogoni 4, the military governor of Rivers State, Col. Dauda Komo, announced that Ken Saro-Wiwa and other MOSOP leaders would be held vicariously liable for the brutal murder of the Ogoni 4. The prejudicial statement was made by Col Komo before the commencement of the investigation into the dastardly act.

"The charge of murder filed at the High Court of Rivers State against Ken and other MOSOP leaders was discontinued when the prosecutors pointed out to the junta that the evidence was too weak to secure the conviction of the Ogoni 9. On the orders of General Sani Abacha, a special military tribunal was constituted for the trial. The tribunal rejected the vital material evidence of the defence to pave the way for the conviction and death sentences passed on the Ogoni 9."

Speaking on the execution of the Ogoni 9, Falana said: "Under Section 7 of the Civil Disturbances Decree, the Tribunal was required to furnish the PRC with the record of proceedings for the purpose of confirming or rejecting the conviction and sentences. But the Provisional Ruling Council purportedly confirmed the death sentences and gave orders for the secret execution of the Ogoni 9 when the tribunal had not compiled the record. It was on the basis of the illegality that characterised the mock trial; Nigeria was suspended from the Commonwealth of Nations."

On the Presidential pardon granted to the late Ogoni leaders, he said "The Bola Tinubu administration has deemed it to bring closure to the tragic incident and further unite the Ogoni people by granting pardon to the Ogoni 9 and conferring posthumous national honour on the Ogoni 13."