Nigeria: Govt Threatens 'No Work, No Pay' As ASUU Begins Two-Week Warning Strike Today

The federal government yesterday said that from 12am last night, it was invoking its 'No Work, No Pay' policy, against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which declared a two-week warning strike, starting from midnight of Sunday, to protest unmet demands by the federal government.

Nigeria's Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, told THISDAY that the federal government has met almost all the demands of the union, but argued that the lecturers were not interested in keeping the students in class despite the efforts of the federal government.

Alausa stated that President Bola Tinubu had done everything to significantly improve the teachers' condition of service, their welfare as well as their salaries, but that the gesture has not been reciprocated by ASUU.

"All the low-hanging fruits that border on academic allowances and arrears, we have paid. We have mainstreamed it into their main salary. We have finalised their promotion arrears. From their next budget, we won't be owing them promotion arrears.

"All their post-graduate supervision allowances and their research allowances, we have asked the universities to pay," he told THISDAY.

Besides , he noted that the President has approved a robust teaching allowance scheme to significantly improve the lecturers' condition of service, their welfare, and their salaries, stressing that a meeting was held last Friday, wherein the union promised to get back without honouring their pledge.

"The federal government has mandated that children stay in school. The federal government is doing everything to keep our students in school, but ASUU is doing otherwise. ASUU does not really want our children to be in school. They are out to destroy the education of the children and the government will not accept that.

"And so, we will immediately implement no work, no pay. And even when they are going on strike from tomorrow, they will not be paid. The federal government has demonstrated good faith. This is ASUU being intransigent," Alausa added.

In a separate statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Folasade Boriowo, the federal government called on ASUU to reconsider its decision to embark on an industrial strike, emphasising that constructive dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path toward resolving all outstanding issues in the tertiary education sector.

In a joint statement issued by the Minister of Education, Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai'd Ahmad, the ministers disclosed that the government has made a comprehensive offer to the union and, up till now, is still awaiting ASUU's official response.

They stressed that the offer addresses the union's major concerns, including conditions of service, institutional governance, and staff welfare.

The ministers noted that the administration of Tinubu has approved a robust Teaching Allowance designed to reflect the value of academic work and motivate lecturers across public universities.

"All matters relating to the review of conditions of service have been duly addressed, except those that are within the jurisdiction of individual university governing councils, which are actively being handled. The federal government remains open and committed to continued engagement with ASUU once their formal response to the offer is received," the statement read.

The ministers emphasised that the government has approached the matter with demonstrable commitment and sincerity, evident in its prompt policy responses and financial interventions in the education sector. However, they stated that ASUU has not reciprocated this gesture and appears determined to proceed with the planned strike despite the pending offer and ongoing engagement.

The government reaffirmed that the current administration remains unwavering in its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian lecturers and the stability of the university system, noting that the ongoing reforms in the education sector are anchored on fairness, accountability, and institutional strengthening to ensure sustainable academic excellence.

While reaffirming the administration's respect for university autonomy, the ministers clarified that certain aspects of ASUU's demands--particularly those relating to internal governance, appointments, and promotions--are statutory responsibilities of university governing councils. They urged the union to allow these matters to be handled appropriately at the institutional level in line with existing regulations.

They also reminded the union that the principle of "No Work, No Pay" remains an extant provision of Nigerian labour law, and the Federal Government will invoke it should ASUU proceed with the strike.

"While the government remains committed to peaceful dialogue, it will equally enforce existing laws to protect the integrity of our education system and ensure accountability," the statement warned.

The government assured Nigerians that it remains open to constructive engagement with ASUU and other stakeholders in the education sector, stressing that the administration's consistent interventions demonstrate a clear commitment to revitalising universities, improving staff welfare, and ensuring uninterrupted academic calendars.

"The government has shown sincerity and commitment through a series of engagements and policy actions. We are confident that with continued dialogue, every legitimate concern can be resolved without shutting down our campuses. Our students must remain in school," the statement added

Earlier, ASUU declared a two-week warning strike, starting from midnight of Sunday to protest unmet demands by the federal government.

National President of ASUU, Prof. Chris Piwuna who addressed journalists in Abuja said the warning strike "will be total and comprehensive."

In a related development, the ASUU, Sokoto Zone, has raised a red flag over the neglect of Nigerian universities by the federal government. At a town hall meeting, union leaders and stakeholders expressed deep concern over the government's failure to address challenges facing the nation's university system.

Prof. Nurudeen Almustapha, Chairman of ASUU's Usmanu Danfodiyo University branch, lamented that government's inaction has led to a dire situation.

The ASUU national president on his part said: "This two-week warning strike should be taken as a window by the government to address our demands. It is a window for the government to stop the deceit and go back to the negotiating table and resolve this issue with us.

"If they don't, we are going to meet again after two weeks and when we do, we will take action that will certainly be different from this one (two-week) warning strike. If we embark on that journey, it will be total and there will be no going back," ASUU declared.

Piwuna noted that despite engagements with the federal government, there was nothing substantial to address issues raised at its NEC meeting on September 28. He accused the government of raising the hopes of ASUU members through a "document hurriedly put together by the government."

The National Executive Council (NEC) had issued a 14-day notice to the government on September 28, threatening to embark on a strike if nothing was done with regards to its demands. The ultimatum ended on October 12.

Piwuna listed ASUU's seven demands as the re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, sustainable funding of public universities, revitalisation of universities, an end to the alleged victimisation of ASUU members in Lagos State University (LASU), KSU (now Prince Abubakar Audu University) and Federal University of Technology (FUTO), payment of outstanding 25-35 per cent salary arrears, settlement of promotion arrears spanning over four years, and remittance of outstanding third-party deductions.

Chairman of ASUU's Usmanu Danfodiyo University branch, said the federal government has failed to implement the Nimo Briggs and Ahmed Yayale committee reports, and to settle the backlog of earned academic allowances.

Also, Prof. Abubakar Sabo, Zonal Chairperson of ASUU Sokoto zone, echoed similar sentiments, accusing the government of deception.

"What is eminently clear to all of us is deception on the side of the federal government. They are being so deceptive, whenever we approach them, with the understanding that these agreements will be fulfilled. But up till this moment, I can tell you that nothing has been done by this present administration regarding our members," he stated.

The union leaders highlighted the plight of Nigerian university lecturers, who are reportedly the lowest paid in Africa. This, it said, has led to a massive brain drain, with over 309 professors leaving Nigeria for greener pastures in countries like Saudi Arabia.

He disclosed that instead of funding existing universities, the federal government continues to establish new universities with our national assembly turning universities as constituency projects.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has clarified that CONUA has not declared any strike action and is not part of any ongoing strike, noting that recent misinformation circulating across some platforms has created unnecessary confusion within the academic community and among students.

Stressing that the clarification was issued to set the record straight, CONUA stated it remains deeply committed to academic stability, excellence, and the smooth functioning of Nigeria's universities through constructive dialogue and peaceful engagement with government and all stakeholders.

"Our members are hereby urged to continue performing their academic and administrative duties diligently - to report to work, engage with students, and carry out their professional responsibilities as expected. Your steadfastness and integrity remain vital to sustaining standards in our higher education system," a statement signed by its National President, 'Niyi Sunmonu, stated.

According to the statement, CONUA has no basis at this time to declare a dispute or embark on any strike action, explaining that when the renegotiation committee of the 2009 agreement was inaugurated in October 2024, CONUA was conspicuously and deliberately omitted.

"The Union formally protested this exclusion, which eventually culminated in a meeting with the Honourable Minister of Education on 11 September 2025. At that meeting, the Honourable Minister acknowledged CONUA's concerns and assured that the Yayale Ahmed Renegotiation Committee would be expanded to include all the academic unions in Nigeria's federal tertiary institutions.

"We are pleased to note that the Ministry of Education has recently expanded the committee, fulfilling that promise. Until CONUA is formally brought to the table and any of the issues it has presented to the federal government become subjects of dispute, there is no foundation whatsoever for any strike action by CONUA," the group said.

Besides, it noted that following the September 11 meeting, the national leadership reported the outcome to members across universities, after which congresses were held between 18 and 24 September 2025.

At these congresses, the statement said that CONUA members unanimously reaffirmed their principled stance that no strike action should be taken and that engagement, not disruption, remains the best path forward for the Nigerian university system.

"CONUA respectfully calls on Vice Chancellors to ensure the safety and protection of CONUA members as they continue their legitimate duties within their respective institutions. We equally encourage students to remain focused on their academic pursuits without fear of interruption.

"The Union stands by its commitment to quality education, national development, and peaceful industrial relations in the university system. CONUA's unwavering focus is on building a sustainable, innovative, and productive academic environment that serves the interests of students, scholars and the nation.

"We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders in supporting this constructive approach to advancing higher education in Nigeria," the Congress stated.

In the same vein, the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) has informed all its members, medical students, and the general public that NAMDA will not join the ASUU strike.

"Our members across all medical and dental colleges and faculties in Nigerian universities are hereby advised to continue their normal academic, clinical, and research activities without disruption.

"NAMDA remains committed to constructive engagement with relevant authorities toward the advancement of medical education, research, and healthcare delivery in Nigeria. We urge our members to disregard any misinformation suggesting otherwise and to continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and service," a statement by its National Liaison Secretary, Dr Mohammed Askira, stated last night.

NAMDA stated that it continues to stand firm in its struggles for improved welfare, conducive working environments, and the strengthening of Nigeria's medical education system -- all through the positive collaborative dialogue and practical commitments it has received from the current Minister of Education, Alausa, who has kick-started interactions on our demands.

"It is our belief that he will deliver on his commitment to NAMDA demands. We wish to use this opportunity to remind all Vice Chancellors that members of NAMDA will be on their duty post and therefore will not tolerate undue application of 'no work, no pay' to her members. Vice Chancellors are reminded that it is their responsibility to ensure maintenance of law and order in the campuses inclusive of the Colleges of Medicine," Askira stated.

Consequently, NAMDA said it expects Vice Chancellors to create the enabling work environment for its members to carry out their lawful duties.