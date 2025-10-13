Liberia: Bea Mountain Begins Rehabilitation of Roads in Cape Mount

Amidst the downpour of rain, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) has launched the rehabilitation of the Tahn-Lofa Bridge-Harris Road, a key route linking the district seat of Tahn to Lofa Bridge, the district's main commercial hub.

The rehabilitation project which began early last week, is expected to wrap up by mid-next week, bringing much-needed relief to commuters and businesses that depend on the corridor for daily activities.

For years, BMMC has placed road rehabilitation in Gola Konneh District at the center of its corporate social responsibilities. Just ahead of the rainy season, the company had already rehabilitated several key routes, including the stretch from Lofa Bridge to Gohnzoe, extending through Gold Camp and on to Bomihood-the border town between Gola Konneh District in Grand Cape Mount and Kongba District in Gbarpolu County.

In addition to those projects, BMMC recently rehabilitated and dedicated the Tahn-Weajue-Mafala corridor, as well as the Jenneh-Macca back road. The company also commenced works on the Mbaloma-Sinje route and gave the Banfor road-its first major facelift since the end of the Liberian civil war.

Community leaders and residents have hailed BMMC's consistent efforts, noting that improved road networks have not only eased transportation but also boosted trade and access to essential services across the district.

With the rainy season still ongoing, the company's commitment to infrastructure development is seen as a significant contribution toward bridging gaps in mobility and economic growth in rural Cape Mount.