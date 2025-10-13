West Africa: Liberia Restores Diplomatic Ties As Ambassador Gizzie Asumes Post in Guinea

Liberia has restored full diplomatic representation in Guinea following the formal presentation of Letters of Credence by Ambassador Forkpa Gizzie Sr. to General Mamadi Doumbouya, President of the Republic of Guinea.

The ceremony, held Thursday, marked the official start of Ambassador Gizzie's tenure as Liberia's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Guinea.

During the presentation, Ambassador Gizzie conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to deepening the historic ties of friendship and cooperation between the two neighboring nations.

He underscored Liberia's dedication to regional peace and security, stronger economic partnerships, and enhanced people-to-people exchanges. Gizzie said the enduring bond between Liberia and Guinea will continue to promote the free movement of goods, services, and persons across their shared borders -- a key driver of economic growth and regional integration.

"Our nations share not just borders, but a history and destiny intertwined by the pursuit of peace, prosperity, and mutual respect," Gizzie said. "Liberia remains committed to working with the Government and People of Guinea to advance these shared aspirations."

He also expressed appreciation for Guinea's longstanding support and cooperation, pledging to strengthen collaboration in trade, infrastructure, and cross-border development initiatives.

President Doumbouya, in response, welcomed Ambassador Gizzie and expressed his government's readiness to work closely with him to further deepen bilateral relations. He said Guinea was pleased that Liberia had reinstated an ambassador-level presence in Conakry.

"We are delighted that Liberia has restored full diplomatic representation in Guinea," President Doumbouya said. "We look forward to continued cooperation built on respect, solidarity, and shared progress."

Liberia last maintained full ambassadorial representation in Guinea in 2019. The appointment of Ambassador Gizzie, a seasoned diplomat and public servant, is seen as a step toward revitalizing diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two Mano River neighbors.